Journalists and experts will meet at the VIII edition of ‘Journalism at street level’ • GasteizBerri.com

After two years without being able to celebrate due to the pandemic, the capital of Alava will recover in 2022 ‘street journalism‘, a program that exposes current topics treated by journalists and experts in order to create spaces for debate and reflection open to the public.

The VIII edition of ‘Journalism on the street’ will be held between August 29 and September 2 and it will focus above all on the experiences and research work of different journalists and photojournalists with a long professional career. It will be possible the focus on the conflicts that have captured international attention in recent monthssuch as the Russian-Ukrainian war, the climate crisis, freedom of the press or the African reality, among others.

The activities will take place in the Palacio de Congresos Europa, in the Florida Cinemas and in the Plaza del Machete. Conferences and colloquiums will be at 12:00 and 7:00 p.m. and access will be free, until full capacity is reached.

To end each day, at night, a cycle of films related to the contents covered in the program will be developed. These projections will take place in the Florida Cinemas with a ticket price of 3 euros.

As a novelty, on Friday, September 2 at 9:30 p.m., in collaboration with Play Gasteiz, the Plaza del Machete will host the outdoor screening of the film ‘the pentagon files‘, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The event includes a photographic exhibition in the street of the Aragonese photojournalist Manu Brabowith the title ‘black butterflies‘, which seeks to make visible the reality of the Russian attack against Ukraine. The exhibition will be located on Avenida de Gasteiz, next to the Palacio de Congresos Europa, between August 12 and September 4.

In this edition of ‘Journalism at street level’ journalists and photojournalists of great prestige and with extensive experience in this type of information will visit the city: the aforementioned Manu Brabo, María García de la Fuente, Carmen Claudín, Mikel Reparaz, Xabier Aldekoa and Ana Fuentes.