Johnny Depp’s controversial strategy to win trial against Amber Heard

The lawyers also blocked the publication of an exchange of messages between the actor and Marilyn Mansonthe rocker who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape by some of his former partners, such as the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Despite Depp received $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages after his six-week trial against the star of Aquamanshe also received 2 million dollars in compensation.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

(Paul Marotta/©GettyImages 488417820)



Amber Heard filed an appeal against the decision of the jury in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia, which found her guilty of defamation in the trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depplast June. “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and consistent First Amendment verdict,” a spokesperson for the Hollywood star said in a statement.

In early July, the legal team of heard had announced that she would appeal the verdict if the jury considered that the opinion article that the actress signed in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Postwhere he was described as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, was considered to constitute a crime of defamation.