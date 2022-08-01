Johnny Depp Tried To Submit Revenge Porn As Evidence Against Amber Heard

ANDn a recent Daily Beast report, fans of Johnny Depp paid $3,000 to unseal court documents in an effort to obtain more information about Amber Heardbut inadvertently exposed Depp and the information he had been trying to keep private.

Over 6,000 pages of court records from the trial Depp v. heard They were revealed over the weekend. The documents shed new light on the case that went viral and revealed new information about each team’s legal strategy and the mountains of evidence that were ignored.

This, in the end, reflects very badly on Johnny Depp and his legal team, and maybe, just maybe, open up the speech that Amber Heard could have been telling the truth all along.

Depp tried to present Amber’s nudes as evidence and blamed her for his friend’s death.

The legal team of heard argued to the judge in unsealed pre-trial court papers that the libel trial should not include testimony on a number of “irrelevant personal matters”, claiming:

“Mr. Depp improperly seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) video from a reality TV show of the sister of Amber Heard, Whitney; (3) the past romantic relationships of Whitney and Amber; (4) the romantic relationships of Amber Heard. brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met the Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp frivolously and maliciously intended to suggest or imply that Mrs. Heard was once an escort.”

Recently revealed court documents also include the declaration of Whitney Henriquezwhich was taken on February 3, 2022. Throughout the interview, Depp’s lawyers question heard on “Logan“, a friend of hers who was killed in a car accident when she was a teenager and had a significant effect on her, leaving her, in the words of Henriquez, “devastated.”

Henriquez I initially answered “no” when attorneys for Depp they questioned if Heard and Logan they had ever had a romantic relationship or had argued.

They then tried to imply that Heard had told Henriquez that she had been with Logan the day of his death and/or that he was operating the vehicle in which he died, but Henriquez refute this statement. Henrquez replied, “It had nothing to do with that,” to persistent questions from the attorneys for Depp whether the suspension of the driving privileges of heard “It had something to do with the accident in which he died Logan“.

Henriquez added: “I never said that I was subjected to violence because of Amber“, in support of her testimony that Heard never hit her, slapped her, or threw anything at her.

Most missed text messages

The displays of text messages that the former assistant of DeppStephen Deuters, sent to heard in 2014 compared to when Depp supposedly “pate” to heard during a fight aboard a private plane are among the newly released documents.

Deuters texted Heard about Deppsaying, “If anyone were really honest with him about how bad he really was, I’d be horrified. It saddens me that I don’t have a better way of really knowing the seriousness of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, the full memories, with everything detail, everything that happened. I was horrified, when I told him to kick you, he cried.”

“Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course I’m sorry… I’ll never do it again… My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me… I feel so bad about leaving you.” downstairs,” I texted heard. He later texted to apologize, calling himself “fucking savage” and “crazy,” in messages that Heard saved.

However, the legal team of Depp in Brown Rudnick could not locate any evidence of the texts in the iCloud of Depp and investigated the possibility that, in his words, they had been “erased.” The law firm eventually concluded that they were “missing” for an unknown reason. These texts related to the “kicking” incident were presented at the UK trial, but were excluded from the Virginia libel trial due to inadmissibility.