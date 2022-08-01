Johnny Depp dabbled in the art world, his paintings sold out in a matter of hours

Johnny DeppIn addition to being an actor and musician, he is also painter and although he has dedicated himself to portraying the artists who have inspired him the most throughout his life, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Ketih Richards, for many years, it is until now that he marketed his work, managing to raise more than 3 million of pounds sterling, in just a few hours.

In his debut art sale, the American actor sold 780 works – from the “Friends and Heroes” collection, which were spread across 37 Castle Fine Art galleries, located (mostly) in Europe and other parts of the world. According to the art house, Depp’s works have already sold out, becoming the first worldwide release to sell out so quickly: “All titles sold out in just a few hours,” the gallery said on its social media.

Although for most it is a novelty that he dedicated himself to portraiture, the 59-year-old actor confided to the “BBC” that he has been drawing faces for many years, as it is a way of expressing his feelings. “I have always used art to express my feelings, my paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” he said.

But the “Friends and Heroes” collection is specifically special for Johnny, because -as its name says- it is a series of canvases in which he captured the faces of people close to him, who he admires and loves- For Depp, reflect about those who matter most to him, such as his family, friends and people he admires, has become a therapeutic task and that, today, begins to be paid.

Among the famous personalities portrayed by Depp are, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor Ketih Richards. Each of the works sold for £3,950 and £14,950 for the purchase of four portraits. Since the Hollywood interpreter uploaded the publication of the sale of his work to his social networks, the gallery’s website was saturated until it was blocked due to high demand.



Photo: BBC

What style would Johnny Depp’s artwork fall into?

According to Castle Fine Art, the actor’s work crosses “the intersection of pop art and street art,” creating a kind of “pop art with feeling.” Johnny Depp’s first-selling success means only the beginning of a collaboration between the actor and the English gallery, which has indicated that they are already planning to organize an exhibition where Johnny is presented and talks about his work.

