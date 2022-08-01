Johnny Caz’s fiancé enters the world of bodybuilding | News from Mexico

From folklore dancer to engineer and now bodybuilder. The fiancé of Johnny Caz from Grupo Firme set a goal and is achieving it with discipline.

On his Instagram account, J.Nathan Bencomo, who already boasted of an athletic body underwent the regimen that requires this sport, and from a few weeks to date he shares his evolution and even his participation on stage.

It was possible to beat one more goal for myself to see how far I can go with what I set out to do, get out of a comfort zone thanks to the discipline that you set as your goal, thank you @coach_pepe_mtz for not letting go and believing in me to get a better version of myself”, wrote the native of Chihuahua.

Caz said yes to Bencomo in the middle of a presentation in New York and, although for now they have not shared the date of their wedding, they do not stop to show their happiness.

Support of Caz

It may interest you: Karol G left her blue hair behind

“Thank you my lordr @jhonny_caz for supporting me in my crazy things and not let me crack, ”he quoted the singer.

It was in a competition at the Municipal Auditorium of Tijuana where Bencomo participated with number 47.

It may interest you: Brendan Fraser and Hugh Jackman possible Oscar winners

“Proud and happy for you, admirable how you have carried this challenge that you set for yourself and seeing your commitment are giving results, I love you,” Caz congratulated her fiancé.