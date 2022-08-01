JLo turns up the heat in Capri performing at LuisaViaRoma for the UNICEF gala

The charity event drew a packed roster of celebrities to the Italian island, from Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio to Casey Affleck, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Spike Lee, among many others.

CAPRI, Italy — Jennifer Lopez made a summer heat wave feel like a breeze with her vocal, dance and overall entertainment skills performing in Capri last Saturday.

After a brief honeymoon in Paris, the singer made her base in Italy to give her first performance as Mrs. Affleck at the charity gala LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF. Held at the historic location of Certosa di San Giacomo on the island, the event aimed to raise funds for UNICEF projects around the world, this year focusing on emergencies in Ukraine and Syria.

The sixth iteration of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala was the biggest yet, in terms of expectations and attendance. Saturday’s event featured around 900 guests, including celebrities Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Casey Affleck, Jared Leto, Spike Lee, Haim and Ansel Elgort, among many others.

Ed Westwick & Vanessa Hudgens Ana Beatriz Barros Ansel Elgort Ashley Park

Italian fashion executives couldn’t miss the evening either: Gucci Chairman and CEO Marco Bizzarri, Moncler Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini and Tod’s Chairman Diego Della Valle attended the event, along with Roberta Benaglia, founding partner and CEO of private equity firm Style Capital SGR which has stakes in LuisaViaRoma, along with the MSGM, Zimmerman, Re/Done and Forte Forte brands. An army of top models, influencers and TikTok-ers led by social media sensation Khaby Lame joined the crowd, who braved the hot weather to see Ms. Lopez Affleck in action.