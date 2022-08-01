Jennifer Lopez responds to her ex-husband’s comments about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez gawked when she shared her behind-the-scenes snaps on Sunday after a big performance in Italy, apparently responding to her ex-husband’s comments Ojani Noah about his fourth marriage to Ben Affleck.

The two-time Grammy nominee left everyone in awe when she performed at the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, this weekend. A fan, @GenesiLC, shared a clip of Lopez’s powerful performance.

Lopez has shared her stunning photos from Sunday’s concert, showing off an 8.5-carat green diamond wedding ring worth an estimated $5 million to $10 million.

The singer’s post appeared to be an appropriate response to her husband, who was apparently trying to draw attention to himself with his comments about JLo’s marriage to Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez she looked stunningly beautiful when she took off her voluminous chiffon and down coat to reveal a zebra-print top and matching flared pants.

Nail artist Tom Bachik also posted a close-up of the 53-year-old pop diva’s manicure, as well as her green diamond wedding ring.

The publication of Lopez It comes hours after her ex-husband made shocking comments about his fourth marriage, saying: “I wish her and Ben well, but I’m not convinced it will last.

“I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. On our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”Ojani Noa told Mail Online.

Noa was married to López for a year between 1997 and 1998before remarrying in 2001 with a two-year marriage to Chris Judd.

That relationship ended in 2003 and in 2004 the singer married Mark Anthony, which was their longest marriage to date, lasting 10 years. The couple also share 14-year-old twins. Now, with Affleck, she is on her fourth marriage.