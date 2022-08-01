“You seem to want to dance … And I’ll give you disco music.” In Capri, Certosa di San Giacomo dressed up, parterre of great occasions, elegance and expectation to the stars, a parade of VIPs who, like an ideal red carpet, cross the small lounge of the world to reach the fourteenth-century monumental cloister, and then her, the great final person, J.Lo wearing an exclusive garment signed by Roberto Cavalli. Jennifer Lopez immersed in a brindle jumpsuit sprinkled with crystals singing her own medley tribute to the women artists of the seventies, such as Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan and Gloria Gaynor for the exclusive guests of the evening “LuisaViaRoma and Unicef” was a memorable highlight of an event not only the prince of the Capri summer but of all the worldly grand galas of this 2022 worldwide. The party continued with a Dj set by Diplo, king of the consoles and American rapper at the top of the world rankings. The eight million euros raised for Unicef ​​for emergencies in Ukraine and Syria, at the tables (for which “the ticket” had a value of up to two hundred and fifty thousand euros for a station of twelve), guests who tasted the menu prepared by the restaurant ” Aurora “and that perhaps no other major international event had ever been able to put them all together, a list with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Ed Westwick, Spike Lee, Michael Kors, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karolina Kurkova , Izabel Goulart, Maye Musk, but also Italian characters such as Flavio Briatore with Elisabetta Gregoraci, Matteo Renzi, Diletta Leotta, Caterina Balivo, Sangiovanni, Matilde Gioli, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle, Ermanno and Toni Scervino. “If you had my love”, “Waiting for tonight”, “Dance again” and “Get on the floor”, accompanied by a choreography made with the dancers of the Lopez team, almost a thousand people giving thunderous applause including another Affleck, Casey, Ben’s brother, Jennifer’s new husband. “I will give you everything I have, I will give you my heart”, so Jennifer Lopez to seal the Capri event that for charity saw works of art auctioned, including one of Andy Warhol’s “Marilyn Monroe”, an aerobatic flight on a fighter jet in France, the bike used in the cult movie “Easy Rider”, while there were two unscheduled breezes, one of the outfits that JLo would have worn for his show and a space trip, the interstellar project by Elon Musk. But who knows that they will not be part of the auction of the “LuisaViaRoma and Unicef” 2023 event that is already awaited in Capri with the same emotion as the other evening.