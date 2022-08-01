Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Rihanna and Selena Gomez

Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Rihanna, among others are the celebrities who have makeup and skin care brands approved by them. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

What do you see in the mirror when you wake up? I see a person who is about to have the best day of her life. I remain faithful to the idea of ​​taking care of the smallest detail of my skin and my makeup to feel much more confident and with the power to conquer the whole world. The trick? Lots of love, the right products and endless inspiration in what surrounds me, but above all, in the celebrities with whom I connect because of their energy, talent or what they represent.

There are tons of artists who have jumped on board to create their own beauty lines, but only a few really make an effort to create high-end products that are consistent with their image and formula. You will find one of the ones I like the most in this list.

If, for you, inspiration is that channel that helps you make positive changes, awakens in you curiosity, desire to live and makes you more receptive, you are in the right place. I will show you the products for the facial care and some cosmetics created by celebrities that are my source for better energy. They have kept the secret of well-being and charm in small jars. The best thing is that there is for any budget.

Makeup: Yuya Republic Cosmetics Fixative Gel for Unruly Eyebrows and Hair. Photo: Amazon

Surely you have seen on social networks that Yuya always brings a “natural make up”, which makes her look super simple and fresh. One of the products that really works to detail your eyebrows and make them look super neat is this gel that she created herself. It also works to smooth unruly hair and create well-defined hairstyles. Her efficient formula does not leave a sticky or hard feeling, it is extraordinary for an always presentable appearance!

Honest Beauty perfect mask with superfruits and shea butter. Photo: Amazon

To enjoy a youthful feeling of the face it is necessary to use creams and creams. However, this mask has just the right antioxidants, shea butter, and fruit vitamins for beautiful, glowing, and firm skin all day. It’s a prime created by the iconic and always sensual Jessica Alba, who started this brand with products for mothers and babies without toxic or harmful ingredients.

Continue reading the story

This cosmetic product is not far behind, it is special to show off a better party makeup, for a relaxing movie night with your friends or start your day radiant after a bad night. Apply to damp skin, let its properties act for 5 minutes and remove it.

Martha Debayle Shampoo Hair Amplifier. Photo: Amazon

One of the most impressive things about Martha debayle It is your influence. She is a powerful woman who has hosted various radio and television programs. In her blog, she has the best tips to always look diva and be well both physically and emotionally. Also, she leads her own magazine. She is an inspiration and that is why I did not hesitate to try this item, which is a basic in my bathroom. It will help you control frizz, keep your hair hydrated and form a firm volume (taken out of a magazine, as if you were ironing)

FENTY BEAUTY Liquid Foundation. Photo: Sephora

We must celebrate diversity and Rihanna he knows. Contrary to other brands, the billionaire singer who just became a mom (and broke stereotypes with it) created a long-lasting, matte finish foundation in many shades. This is a big step in the history of inclusion. It is a true beauty for all.

FENTY BEAUTY GLOSS BOMB HEAT LIPGLOSS. Photo: Sephora

Rihanna you do everything right! Although you see it as a normal lip-gloss, it is finely crafted to fill out your lips and give them a more voluminous appearance. It has a shiny finish and gives that superior touch to any makeup. Remember to outline your lips to look like the singer’s. Now it presents a quite attractive discount.

Rare Beauty soft pinch liquid blush Photo: Sephora

Blush is the key element to see you much more stylized and with a pleasant appearance. The cheeks frame our face and draw attention to the smile. Selena Gómez’s brand, who is currently an example of fighting for social causes and a female icon, has in its catalog this blush with excellent pigmentation, with a talc-like sensation to preserve your base and make the product last. A single drop is enough, imagine how long it can last!

JLO beauty that fresh take eye cream (Eye Cream). (Photo: Sephora)

Haven’t you rested from working so much? Don’t worry, Jennifer Lopez has the perfect solution for you. Under the motto “beauty has no expiration date”, the actress, dancer and singer-songwriter made this super moisturizing eye cream. With it you will be ready for any challenge and adversity. You will have a less tired look because it will reduce your dark circles. Her formula without parabens and with a matrix derived from sugar will provide a much more solid surface to your face.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a portion of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

3 lipsticks that every woman should have