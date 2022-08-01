Jennifer Lopez honors her gorgeous 53 years with a mind-boggling full nude [FOTO]

At the center of the controversy and the world of gossip once again one of the most beautiful and famous couples in Hollywood: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. The controversy concerns the change of surname of the singer, dancer, actress and model, defined in 2011 as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and with a career that counts 80 million records and more than 30 films for the big screen. After the fateful yes dated July 16, 2022, namely the secret marriage between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the actress decided to change her surname from Lopez to Affleck receiving an avalanche of criticism, including those who defined this choice “a act of submission and belonging to the husband “. The singer, who has not yet commented yet, gives thousands of fans and her audience hot shots and images stolen during a romantic getaway with her newlywed.

Hot shots for Jennifer Lopez

For her 53 years, celebrated on July 26, 2022, Jennifer Lopez has posted a video on social media where she advertises the new product of her beauty line, and she did it by showing off her perfect body, along with a full nude.

In addition to this photo that has already been around the web, with millions of views, likes and comments, it has also invaded the social networks some photos of the married couple around Paris. The two were in fact photographed at Villa Lumière, in front of the Arc de Triomphe del Carrousel, in the Jardin des Tuileries and in the courtyard of the Louvre. Hand in hand, she in stiletto heels and a long red and he in a blue shirt and dark pants continue to give their fans moments of tenderness and everyday life, after a flashback that has made them one of the most talked about stars of the moment .

Read also Euphoria – Cassie’s pink swimsuit is the new sexy “revenge dress”: where to buy it?