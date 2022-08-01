Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck How much will the party for their wedding cost?

Two weeks ago Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they said “Yes, I do” in an express and very intimate ceremony at “A Little White Wedding Chapel” in Las Vegas, Nevada in which they were only accompanied by Emmeher daughter and seraphinehis daughter.

After beginning to spread the news that quickly captured the world’s attention, the couple had no choice but to go out and confirm that they had finally married, so Jennifer published some photos and details of the magical moment that took place in her newsletter on her official website. lived together with Ben.

“So with the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. […] They even had Bluetooth for a march down the hall. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One that we dreamed of for a long time and that finally came true,” the 53-year-old singer wrote.

(Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Instagram)

And it is that this civil union is the culmination of a story that has been written for more than two decades, because in November 2002 Ben and Jennifer got engaged for the first time, but after postponing their wedding, they announced their separation in January 2004, alleging the wear and tear that their relationship suffered due to the high public profile of both.

Now, JLo —as the singer is better known— married wearing a lace dress from Zuhair Murad off the shoulder, corset and mermaid style, as well as a matching veil, while Ben Affleck donned a white tuxedo that was not bought for this special moment.

(Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Instagram)

After the couple’s wedding and honeymoon in Paris, some US media began reporting that Lopez and Affleck were planning to celebrate their marriage in a big way, so they wanted to throw a big party on the 35,000-hectare property. that Ben has in Riceboro, Georgia and where they plan to invite their friends and family.

(Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Instagram)

The above was confirmed a few hours ago when the site “Page Six” revealed that both celebrities had hired the services of Colin Cowie, one of the best wedding planners in Hollywood and who has organized parties for personalities such as Kim Karashian. According to what has been spread by various sources, the couple has every intention of throwing the house out the window to celebrate their wedding, which, everything seems to indicate that it will be so, since it is known that the parties organized by Cowie can cost up to 25 millions of dollars.