Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hire the world’s number one planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for celebrations of your upcoming weddingafterThey will get married in Las Vegasin early July.

Although they had a spontaneous wedding, now they will have a big party with many friends and reportedly hired a luxury event planner to help you plan your wedding activities.

According to Page Six, the planner’s name is Colin Cowiewho has been named the number one wedding planner by Vogue.

Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and even Lopez have put their trust in Cowie in the past.

A source also confirmed that the wedding party could probably take place. at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, GeorgiaIn the next weeks.

Who is wedding planner Colin Cowie?

“For nearly 30 years, we have been creating magical keepsakes on a global scale for a diverse set of clients, including individuals, socialites, royalty, red carpet celebrities and captains of industry,” reads the Cowies website.

“Our objective is create once-in-a-lifetime events for our clients and their guests. We have a unique ability to understand what’s important to you and imagine what you imagine, which has allowed us to create experiences that resonate powerfully.

“This has made us the first choice to conceive and plan magnificent events, from non-profit events in New York to charity events in Los Angeles and awesome weddings in some of the most exclusive destinations in the world.

“We offer a full range of services for parties of any size. Event offerings include weddings, corporate events, charity/nonprofit events, grand openings, and major events such as birthdays, bar and bat mitzvahs, and anniversaries.”

Cowie’s company has offices in New York and Los Angeles. They can organize events with budgets ranging from 25,000 to 25 million dollars.

A Page Six source revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s celebrationIt will be a multi-day event.including a party on nearby St. Simons Island.