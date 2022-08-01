Jennifer Lawrence, stylish beige crochet outfit

Elevated to the category of essential spring/summer fabric, the crochet It has become the unquestionable favorite of the season among the best dressed celebrities. The last look that she has worn Jennifer Lawrence to enjoy a walk through the mythical streets of New York is clear proof of this. In his case, with another of the novelties that have marked the summer season for a couple of years: the two-piece sets. The actress who made the great leap to fame as a result of her recognized role in the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ creates the perfect look for the summer with which there is no margin for error.

Crafted from two key garments: a tank top and a beige midi skirt, the celebrity adds to his recent stylistic proposals what will be number one of his best looks of the season.

The parades of the most emblematic brands, the ‘street style’ of the various fashion weeks and even the most popular firms already predicted it, the relaxed and natural spirit of crochet would be in style with us during the months summer, but only an expert in basic daily looks could reveal how to wear it in the most elegant way.

Robert KamauGetty Images

Robert KamauGetty Images

Although it is an “informal” fabric related to more casual and carefree outfits, Jennifer Lawrence has managed to give it a unique and special elegance. This is due to her decision to wear it in a subtle way through small details in key areas of the outfit such as the bottom of the skirt or the top and bottom of the top.

It also helps the fact of betting on a monochrome look in neutral tones such as beige that brings a very sophisticated, yet relaxed feeling, resulting in an off-road ensemble with honors.

The set is made up of a top with wide straps and a super trendy square neckline, and a plain high-waisted midi skirt in the same shade that adds that sophisticated touch. She combined it with accessories in brown very successfully through the flat sandals and Carey’s sunglasses. While, with the Dior navy blue bag, she added some much-needed color.

