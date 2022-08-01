Jennifer Aniston without makeup shows the texture of her hair

“What is the most powerful trend landing on our Instagram feeds?” We know you wonder. Eye shadows with ‘shimmer’ with a nineties air? No. Graphic and powerful eyeliner? Either. A classic and ‘nude’ lipstick? Yeah, well, technically this year and the four before. But, in reality, the general trend points to the moment more natural ‘no make up’ and the ‘celebrities’ are already sticking to this trend in the most faithful way. For proof, the millions of selfies of our favorite starsApparently without a drop of makeup.

In the last month we have seen Kourtney Kardashian like this, in a very natural pool ‘selfie’. Her younger sister Kim has also posted a style selfie on three different occasions most recently. Now, the latest ‘celebrity’ to jump on the wagon ‘no-make-up make-up’ has been none other than Jennifer Aniston. To be totally honest with you, not much explanation is needed because the photo speaks for itself.

Jennifer Aniston, without makeup and with the most natural beach waves



Look at this:

And yes, we already know what you are thinking. Unfortunately, Jen’s blue glass glasses cover and add shadow to most of her face but what is really showing in this image is another natural glory of the actress: her hair.

In the picture, Jennifer Aniston shows off her honey blonde highlights in a most natural texture. Something like the typical surf waves that appear in many straight manes in contact with salt. Nothing to do with her extra-smooth layered ‘Rachel’ cut. However, we love both styles equally.

If, like me, you have hair so smooth that doesn’t shine enough, you can also get a finish very similar to that of Jennifer Aniston with the help of the right products. Usually, ‘sprays’ texturizers.

DR ‘Beach Look’ texturizing spray Kevin Murphy

amazon €40.60

DR ‘It Waves’ Salt-Free Texturizing Mist Montibello

amazon €18.96

DR ‘Sweet Mess’ Sugar Texturizing Spray panthene

amazon €11.61

DR ‘Wild me’ curl texturizing spray. Wave me. rave me

DR Texturizing spray ‘Volume & Hold’ Rene Furterer

amazon €18.90

Now all we need is beach… [Abriendo buscador de vuelos].





Lia Mappoura

Beauty Content Trainee

Lia Mappoura (she/her) is the Beauty Content Trainee at Cosmopolitan UK. Carmen Santaella

Graduated in journalism and specialized in fashion and beauty, Carmen Santaella writes about trends, makeup, skincare and hair care.

