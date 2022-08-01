Jason Statham, these are his best films according to critics

If something has characterized Jason Statham It is his ability to move us in front of the screen.

The English actor has harvested a impressive legacy thanks largely to his action films, but also in other genres that suit him quite well, such as suspense and even comedy.

Then we leave you with the best movies of this action man, according to specialized criticism.

The Bank Job (2008)

Self-reformed petty criminal Terry Leather (Jason Statham) has become a financially troubled car salesman and has settled into a pedestrian life in London with his wife and children, but is plunged into major crime when his ex-girlfriend, Martine (Saffron Burrows), appears with an offer to carry out a lucrative bank robbery. After Terry assembles his team of misfits and begins the operation, he discovers there are other agendas at play and powerful players who have plans for the vault’s contents.

Fast and Furious 7 (2015)

After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the team have parted ways to return to a more normal life. Nevertheless, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen’s older brother, thirsts for revenge. A cunning government agent offers to help Dom and company take care of Shaw in exchange for his help rescuing a kidnapped hacker who has developed a powerful surveillance program. Statham debuts with a great job in the iconic saga of Fast and Furious.

Spy (2015)

Despite having solid field training, the CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent his entire career as office assistantworking hand-in-hand with handsome agent Bradley Fine (Jude Law). However, when Bradley is murdered, and another very talented agent, Rick Ford (Jason Statham), is implicated in the disappearance.

Susan volunteers to go on her first undercover mission to help catch the killer.