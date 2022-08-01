“It’s my favorite movie”

James Gunn who admits, out of modesty, that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it could become the favorite film of his entire career, it should give us hope very well. This is also because, he explains, it will be one of the most difficult films to make in his entire filmography. Here are his words.

A little more time will have to pass and several films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before being able to witness this announced jewel that is becoming the third and final chapter on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Or at least the last one with this set-up, since he will see the farewell of some protagonists from Drax to Nebula as well as its inimitable director, James Gunn. Before then, the highly anticipated spinoff series starring the Vin Diesel tree will arrive – great news on I Am Groot, including trailer and announcement of a second season at SDCC, for which we only have to wait 10 days – and subsequently, by the end of the year, the Holiday Special.

The fan questions under the farewell dinner post shared on social media by James Gunn, they actually started from there, from the Holiday Special. James Gunn responded to some as if it were an interview and in one comment in particular he wrote: “The Holiday Special was pure joy. Vol. 3, on the other hand, was very difficult for a billion reasonsstarting with its size and complexity. It could be my favorite moviebut it probably wasn’t my favorite shooting experience, aside from the love I feel for the whole team“. You can find Gunn’s answer at the bottom of the article.

As far as seriality goes, San Diego Comic-Con has not only been the bearer of good news for Gunn’s products, but also (obviously) for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next show online after I Am Groot is the one starring Tatiana Maslany, on which it was revealed that She Hulk will be half cinecomic half legal drama.