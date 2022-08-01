‘Iron Man’ Contains Many Nods, But Only One Is Confirmed As The First Official Nod To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – CINEMABLEND

A classic tune, a mythical villain and other details to the history of Marvel, but only one is recognized as the first ‘easter egg’ that launched the Universe of Marvel Studios.

Soon they will be fulfilled 15 years since Hombre de Hierro surprisingly kicked off that phenomenon we know today as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A foundational film to which fans continue to return on a recurring basis, enjoying its formidable action, sense of humor and small winks for the most expert.

The most veterans have detected several of those winks made to the history of Marvel and the character he plays Robert Downey Jr. in the film. There are mentions of the Roxxone Corporation, a rival company of Starks Industries in the comics, or the organization of the Ten Rings led by the Mandarin, Iron Man’s historical rival who was employed with some sarcasm in Iron Man 3 and later was the villain of Shang -Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. There’s even a reference to the character’s 1966 animated series theme tune in Lt. James Rhodes’ (Terrence Howard) ringtone.

However, there is only one wink in the entire film that has been officially acknowledged by director Jon Favreau and producer Kevin Feige. And it is not small, but the first official nod from Marvel Studios that served to cement the entire cinematic universe. This is the appearance of Nick Fury, the character of Samuel L. Jackson who appeared in the famous post-credits scene of the film.

For Feige, the main goal with Iron Man was “to deliver two movies that we hope will be profitable so we can do it again,” not to think about set up a whole universe that would explode with Marvel The Avengers, much less give rise to the saga of infinity. Still, in Vanity Fair he acknowledges that his inclusion was prompted and placed last because “because we thought it would be fun. We thought it would be cool if Sam came along and said, ‘You’re part of a big universe; you just don’t know it yet.'”

Favreau too he admitted that he thought it was a funny wink for fans who decided to stay until the end of the film: “For me it was very easy because it was just him showing up here and there and saying that. But it was more about getting a reaction from the public. Kevin had other plans.” Specifically, plans for a great phenomenon that has changed pop culture forever.

