Inside Justin Bieber’s close relationship with Will Smith

After starring as a fictional version of himself on the iconic NBC series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, Will Smith He was widely acclaimed as an actor and singer, winning four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for three acting nominations, and a Golden Globe Award for 6 acting nominations.

However, Smith has begun to face increasing public scrutiny for some of his recent actions, including his infamous slapping of the 2022 Oscars host. Chris Rockas well as some of the difficult relationships he has with some of his family.

However, it turns out that there is at least one young star who has had a surprisingly close relationship with the controversial actor for over a decade: none other than the young pop star, Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber says he felt very loved by Will Smith

While profiling for The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, Scooter braunthe famous manager of Justin Bieberspoke of the close relationship of the pop star with the actor Will Smithwhom he said he saw as a mentor.

Braun explained that the two celebrities’ relationship began earlier that year, when Bieber, then 19, returned home in the middle of his 2013 “Believe Tour” feeling absolutely drained and unmotivated.

However, it was none other than Smith himself who, after learning of the state of bieberdecided to personally drive to the house of bieber and give him an hour-long pep talk. “Man, that makes me feel so loved,” he said bieber in response, according to Braun. “I woke up and was Will Smith, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, if not the biggest. He took time out of his day for me.”

Apparently, the relationship did not end there. Once Smith gained the trust of bieberthey started weekly calls to discuss anything they bieber could have in mind. “When someone is 19 years old, he’s going to do what he’s going to do like we did,” he said. Smith on bieber at that time, by Extra. “For me, the most important thing was that he knew at any moment that he could call and he would come, no matter what.”

Justin Bieber goes back to the Smiths

fans of Justin Bieber you’ll remember for a long time that one of your first collaborations was actually with another Smith remarkable: Jaden Smithson of Will Smith.

In 2010, jadenwho was only 11 years old at the time, and bieberthen 16, collaborated together on the single by bieber “Never Say Never”, which included some rap interludes from jaden.

Since then, the two young musicians have developed a close friendship and professional partnership that has lasted to this day. Most recently, this friendship resulted in a collaboration on the 2020 song by jaden“Falling for You”.

bieberwho grew up without a father, is also not afraid to express his love for the father of jadensurely in large part due to the mentorship he showed the young bieber In difficult times.

The wife of Will, Jada Pinkett Smithalso spoke in support of bieber and his many personal struggles, defending him and other young stars from public scrutiny in a March 2013 Facebook essay titled “Are We Bullying Our Young Artists?”

When the relationship between bieber Y Will began to bloom bieber responded by giving him multiple shout outs on Twitter. “Love for the great man Will Smith for the great talk yesterday,” he tweeted in March 2013. “We know the truth and we must stand firm. I love you man!” He continued the following month by simply writing: “Will Smith is the man!” jadenhe added, “you’re great too.”