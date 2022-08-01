Indonesia and the US hold a joint military exercise



An elite unit from the Indonesian Navy patrols the island of Bali on September 27, 2013. afp_tickers



This content was published on 01 August 2022 – 09:41



(AFP)

Thousands of Indonesian and US soldiers began a two-week joint military exercise on Monday that seeks, according to Washington, to promote “regional cooperation” in a context of tensions with China.

The exercise takes place on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and in the Riau Islands, an Indonesian province made up of scattered islets near Singapore and Malaysia.

At least 4,000 US and Indonesian troops are on the scene and will be joined by Australian, Singaporean and Japanese forces. Japan is participating for the first time in these annual maneuvers.

The maneuvers take place at a time when the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is making an Asian tour with a possible stop in Taiwan, at the risk of aggravating already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.

The United States and its Asian allies have become increasingly concerned about China’s growing presence in the Pacific.

The United States, however, assured that the maneuvers seek to promote “trust, cohesion and mutual understanding” and that they are not directed against any country, although this year they are more important than previous editions.

“So this is a military exercise and not a threat to any of the parties,” General Stephen Smith, commander of the participating US troops, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

The exercises will last until August 14 and will include exercises for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Canada, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Great Britain participate as observers.