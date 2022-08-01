In pajamas and with glasses: Angelina Jolie’s look to travel by plane with her son Maddox

Jul 31 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



Were pajamas made just for sleeping? It depends. If we ask Hollywood stars, like Angelina Jolie, they will think that they can also use them to go out.

The businesswoman, producer and movie star joins the “effortless” trend, which consists of wearing satin pajamas to go out.

This is what Angelina Jolie looks like in pajamas

Angelina Jolie’s style is indisputable. The beauty and elegance of the actress allow her to look beautiful on any occasion. Either for a glamor night or for some charity activity that she is used to participating in.

To the surprise of her fans, Brad Pitt’s ex also joins this trend of satin pajamas that other Hollywood actresses have also used.

In some photographs that were released by the Daily Mail newspaper, Jolie is shown accompanied by her son Madox. She opted to wear satiny chocolate pajamas that she paired with Valentino sandals and a black quilted shoulder bag.

She was also wearing sunglasses and her hair was loose. These types of looks seem to be very comfortable for those informal outings or to go to the airport with a fairly relaxed outfit, as the actress did.

In the graphics that circulated on social networks, Jolie can be seen accompanied by her son Maddox, who wears an urban outfit.

Other stars who are also betting on this trend are Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna. Satin silk pajamas are not new; however, now with the use of social networks, many influencers and artists have popularized them.

The type of fabric and the design of these pieces seek to make women look elegant, even when sleeping, but now the stars go much further.

As they are so beautiful and comfortable, they are also committed to taking them to the street and combining them with other urban or casual style pieces.

