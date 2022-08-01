If you want to make up with shadows this summer, try colors

In summer we like to let our skin rest, put on less makeup and resort to more striking shades if we have an event or special event. The orange colors, peach, copper, are the ones that most illuminate the look in summer. With the long hours of light that we have in this summer season, they make our eyes look much brighter.

Orange tones work on both fair and tanned skin, so they always look good. That if, we must be careful with the amount that we apply because if we abuse this pigment, it can give the opposite effect that we want, a tired look

celebrities with orange eyeshadow

Amanda Seyfried with orange eyeshadow.gtres

celebrities like the actress amanda seyfriedwear this color with your light skin tone and light eyes. Many times we are afraid to innovate with these colors for fear of seeing how they look, but we assure you that if you apply it well, it looks phenomenal.

Ana de Armas with a fruity shadegtres

Ana de Armas has a look that monopolizes all the flashes wherever she goes and always calls attention to her eyes. She knows how to make up her eyes to highlight them and the color Mandarin orange It is perfect to dazzle.

Kendall Jenner bet on a orange ms neon, but without a doubt, we love it for some event where we want to dazzle much more. It is a rather risky tone that is difficult to put on. We bet on tones a little more subtle and with which you can wear daily without needing to highlight so much the look.

get the look with orange tones

If you want to get the look of the celebrities and look radiant, rested and highlight your look, We show you a palette that you can play with and also with a wide variety of colors in case you prefer to give it another touch.

Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette For sale at Sephora (70.99 euros). Palette composed of tones with high quality formulas that you can combine without problem. Buy Product

