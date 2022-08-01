Jack Nicholson He left us an unforgettable performance as the Joker in ‘Batman’, but he never played this mythical DC villain again. The truth is that it is not difficult to understand the reason if we remember what happened in the film directed by Tim Burtonbut that was not enough to prevent the actor from being furious when he was not called to bring the character back to life in ‘The Dark Knight’.

“Maybe it was the right thing to do, but to be honest, I’m furious“

The truth is that it was quite a surprise when Nicholson confessed in an interview with MTV that “I’m furious. I was never asked about a sequel with Joker“, highlighting the following when they insisted on it:

It’s like, in any realm, you can’t believe the reasons why things happen or don’t happen. Not wondering how to make the sequel is that kind of thing. Maybe it’s not a mistake. Maybe it was the right thing to do, but to be honest, I’m furious.

It’s a shame that Nicholson never commented on what his idea was for bringing his Joker back, because let’s not forget that the character died at the end of ‘Batman’. What he did speak about is the reason why he felt so attached to the legendary villain that in ‘The Dark Knight’ he played Heather Ledger:

Well, the Joker comes from my childhood. That’s how I got involved with him in the first place. It’s a role I always thought I should play.

There is also the doubt of his opinion about Christopher Nolan’s film, because at the time he simply said that he did not want to see it too much, also harshly criticizing how the legacy of the character that Burton had left had been handled: