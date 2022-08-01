How to take home a Katy Perry dress

When Katy Perry goes on stage there is something that always weighs as much or more than his music: the choice of his locker roomfull of fun options and extravagant that never go unnoticed. For example, the memorable chandelier dress that she wore at the 2019 Met Gala, studded with diamonds and with a structure that held a dozen electric candles.

It is not the only suit that he has left for the memory. Since he started his career Katy Perry has always become the center of attention also for its crazy outfits full of color. Impossible not to retain in the retina the carousel skirt with little horses that I designed manish arora for the MTV Europe Awards in 2008; the movie dress, with film reels on the corset and a skirt that emulated a giant bucket of popcorn, that she wore at the premiere of the documentary ‘Part of Me’ in Los Angeles in 2012, or the gigantic skirt alluding to Yin and Yang that he presented during his tour ‘The Prismatic World Tour’ in 2014.

Now, in 2022, the pop diva has immortalized another six suitsthose who have chosen to star in the latest television ad for the Just Eat platform, ‘somebody said’a spot that has gone viral and in which she wears the ‘Pizza Margarita’, ‘You’re like a cheese’ and ‘Everything goes on wheels’ dresses, along with designs such as ‘Cotton candy pajamas’, the ‘Cors Lechuguino‘ or the ‘ice coat’, designs that will become part of the history of fashion and that, together with gastronomy and music, recreate the universe and the characteristic style of the Queen of pop.

Lechuguino Corsage, designed by Heather Picchiottino.

And that can also end up in our closets. The dresses have been collected in an exclusive and express sample, which can be seen for a few days in Madrid: ‘Katy Perry Outfits Expo’, by JustEat. It will be from this Thursday and only until next Saturday 16, in space icon, one of the most instagrammable in the capital and which was born as the first experiential and immersive museum in all of Spain. And the fans who come will be able to take them home by participating in a raffle beneficial until August 1, the proceeds of which will go to World Central Kitchen, the organization of chef José Andrés dedicated to providing food in response to humanitarian and climate crises. “Not only have we created a great video and a catchy song, but some of the looks from the spot are going up for auction, with the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. This way, the lucky ones will be able to experience the ad scenarios and eat a sandwich in the bathtub”, says Katy Perry about the initiative. To which chef Jos Andrs has responded by assuring that he is very grateful to the singer for joining her fight to ensure that everyone has access to a plate of hot meal when disaster strikes. “With this support, we can continue working and be there for families when they need it most,” says the cook.

Pizza Margarita dress.

As if those were not enough incentives, the exhibition, a creative experience full of light, color, volumes and textures that immerses in the world of the singer and recreates the style of the California Girl, has entrance free and another plus: the lottery among the attendees of a trip to Las Vegas for two people, which includes tickets to attend one of the diva’s live performances.

unique designs

The dresses you show Katy Perry in the television commercial and that now arrive in Madrid are unique copies, with the authentication confirming that they have been used by the pop star signed by Katy herself.

Some of these pieces have been made by one of her favorite costume designers, Heather Picchiottino, the reference creator for the celebrities when it comes to dressing with a touch of humor and great suits halfway between fashion and costume, a designer that fits perfectly with the creative identity of perry.

One of the exhibition rooms.

Picchiottino was in charge of orchestrating part of Katy Perry’s wardrobe during the singer’s tour in Las Vegas in 2021, ‘Play‘, where he surprised with seven spectacular changes that included, among others, dressed in beer cans and an original coat with bubbles illuminated that required 350 hours of work. “It was my first fully lit design. I wanted to create an iridescent, transparent bubble effect, and it had to be lit in such a way that no wires were showing. It took eight tries to get it!” explained Heather Picchiottino to Euphoria Magazine.

Katy Perry in a bubble coat designed by Heather Picchiottino for the ‘Play’ tour.pinterest

His style, which he defines as ‘camp punk’moves between artificiality, humor and ostentation, “with a lot of vinyl and feathers”, he pointed out, using bold colors, patterns and synthetic fabrics to “make the artist stand out. I work with stars who have a great messageso you need to build a world creative that matches the strength of what they are trying to convey. It’s fun to take the audience into a visual world hyperreal“, he added, assuring that Katy Perry she is always very involved in that process and “approves everything, from every sketch to every nail color of the dancers. She is so involved that when we get to the testing phase you already know where each look is going. I love working with Katy because of that, because the vision really starts with her.”