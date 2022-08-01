How to make a regeneration potion in Minecraft 1.19 Update

There are different types of potions in Craft Maine, players must use the right one for their needs.

One of these potions is the Regeneration Potion, which restores the player’s health over time.

Although regeneration potions can be found in old towns as of Minecraft 1.19, it might be better to turn it into a brewing pad.

Few materials are needed to successfully create regeneration potions. Players must first create a potion of shame as a base. They must then add the final ingredient and turn an embarrassing potion into a rejuvenating potion.

A step-by-step guide to brewing regeneration potions in Minecraft 1.19.1

Ingredients for regeneration potion in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Amino)

Nether Wart and Horrible Tears are the two main ingredients that Minecraft players will need to create regeneration potions.

Naturally, as part of the fermentation process, players will need glass bottles and water to start the process. Basically all potions start out as bottles of water and are made into different bases, which are then formulated into specific potions.

Crafting regeneration potions can be tricky for new players, so here’s a quick step-by-step guide for them.

Once players open the Fermentation Stand UI, they will want to place up to three water bottles in the slots below the UI. The fermentation process can continue as long as a bottle of water is placed in the bottom. In the upper opening of the fermentation window, players can start by placing a lower wart. They will then need to make sure they have enough gunpowder to power the fermentation platform. This substance can be obtained by breaking fire rods that drop from the fire in Hell. The wart should change the water bottles for inconvenient potions after a short period of time. Players can save their Shame Potions at their Fermentation Station for this move. They can then place a terrible laceration in the same physical opening that the wart was previously placed in. This should turn Shame Potions into Regeneration Potions.

It should be noted that players can enhance the effects of their regeneration potion by adding other substances.

For example, once players get the regeneration potion, they can add glouston powder to improve the dosage level. They can also add redstone powder to increase the duration of the effect. Both are useful for regeneration potions as they can heal more and for a longer time before expiring.

read also

The story continues below.

Players will want to keep their regeneration potions active for as long as possible to ensure they receive the maximum amount of treatment. For this reason, the use of redstone powder is highly beneficial for aspiring brewers. It is highly recommended to make the most of your doses whenever possible in order to use your precious materials economically.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Rachel Smalia