How to edit the metadata of several photos at once in iOS 16

In this guide we will teach you with simple steps to modify the metadata of your images in batch in iOS 16.

The photos are part important day to day of many apple userssince in them they capture those good ones moments what do you want keep and watch at any given time, or to share with your family and friends.

Apple has done a great job in the development and evolution of image processing, since their mobile devices have powerful cameras who manage to capture great detail your favorite moments.

However, in the older versions of iOSwhen trying to modify metadata of your pictures, you had to picture by picturewhich slowed down the process a bit.

And that’s why the new update of operating system, iOS 16add among all your newsa greater ease at the time of edit the metadata of various images at a timeor in batches, simplifying this process.

What information can you modify when editing photos in batch in iOS 16?

In this system update, iOS 16, you can edit photo info in batcheswhat you couldn’t do in previous versionssince you had to do it one by one.

Currently, with this new update, you can modify the date, time and location of multiple images at oncewhat can you be very useful if it is a family album or some photographs of a vacation trip, for example. And best of all, you don’t need to install anything additional, but you can do it from the photos application.

For this reason we have decided to prepare this guide for teach you to edit the metadata of your images in a few simple steps.

How to edit the date and time on photos in iOS 16

For Modify the date and time in your photos with iOS 16, you must follow the following steps:

The first thing you should do is go to the application of Photos and look for the album waves images to which you will edit the metadata. then play Select.

Once you have selected the images to edit, hold down one of them to see the menu which will be displayed.

Now you must choose Set Date and Time, this you will show the original date of the selected photo to edit. It will also teach you final adjustment what did you do

You must remember that this modification will apply to all the selected photos or failing that, to album you chose.

The next is search the year and choose the one you want to apply to your photos.

Afterwards, you must touch the arrows what do you appear at the top right to select the month.

After this, you must scroll and select the hour What will you put in your images?

You should press in the option time zone.

Now in the search bar what has been unfolded at the top you must enter the time zone what you want to add.

Afterwards, you must press and select the result of the time zone that you added in the search bar.

Lastly, you must check yes the changes that you are going to do are correct. If so, you must select option in the upper right Adjust.

In this way you will successfully modified the Date and Time on your selected images or the entire album.

How to edit location in photos in iOS 16

If you want to edit the Location of your images, you simply have to follow these steps:

The first thing you should do is select the image or album to edit.

You should hold down the photo until a menu in which you will touch the option "adjust location".

Then you must use the search bar that appears on the upper screen to find the location what do you want Add.

So you look for the location you want to add.

Now you must touch and select the location that you added in the search bar.

After having confirmed and selected the location, is setting I know will automatically add a all the selected photos.

This way you will have successfully changed the location of your photos and entire albums.