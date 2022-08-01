How old was Ryan Gosling when he starred in The Notebook?

Ryan Gosling He had been trying to break into the world of acting since he was very young. His first steps were in Disney Channel’s “The Mickey Mouse Club”, later he participated in some Canadian movies and series, and even immersed himself in the world of independent cinema. He was taking small but sure steps, until he got his big chance in the movie The Notebook .

The director, Nick Cassavetes, chose Ryan Gosling like Noah because I didn’t want a solely attractive actor. In fact, when she called him to break the news that she’d gotten the part, she said, “I want you to play this part because you’re not like other young actors in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not great, you’re just a regular guy.” That seems a little crazy.”

How old were the protagonists of “The notebook” in real life?

The scenes of “The notebook”, shot primarily on location in South Carolina and outside Montreal, Quebec, were shot in early 2003 when Rachel McAdams was 24 years old. She was born on November 17, 1978 in London, Ontario, Canada, she turned 25 at the end of that year.

For its part, Ryan Gosling, who played poor sawmill worker Noah Calhoun, turned 23 on November 12, 2003. Born on November 12, 1980 in the same town as Rachel, he was 22 years old during the filming of the film. The two actors were very young and hungry for success, but there was one big problem: they didn’t get along. Their relationship was so bad that even Ryan Gosling He even asked the director to remove Rachel McAdams from the set and replace her.

Ryan Gosling shone in “The Notebook.”

“They didn’t really get along one day on set,” Nick Cassavetes said during an interview. “Ryan He came to me… he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he’s like, ‘Would you get her out of here and bring in another actress to read with me off camera? I do not can. I can’t do it with her. I just don’t get anything out of this.'”

Ironically, that bad vibe between the two mutated throughout the recordings and they finally ended up in love and dating for a couple of years. Clearly Cassavetes was not a visionary about the future of Ryan Gosling in the world of movies, as he has become one of the most coveted leading men in Hollywood.