How old was Ryan Gosling when he starred in The Notebook?

Ryan Gosling He had been trying to break into the world of acting since he was very young. His first steps were in Disney Channel’s “The Mickey Mouse Club”, later he participated in some Canadian movies and series, and even immersed himself in the world of independent cinema. He was taking small but sure steps, until he got his big chance in the movie The Notebook .

The director, Nick Cassavetes, chose Ryan Gosling like Noah because I didn’t want a solely attractive actor. In fact, when she called him to break the news that she’d gotten the part, she said, “I want you to play this part because you’re not like other young actors in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not great, you’re just a regular guy.” That seems a little crazy.”

