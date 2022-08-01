How much money has Margot Robbie made for Barbie?

The film will be released on June 21, 2023

The actress has taken 12.5 million dollars, like her co-star, Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie has become the highest paid actress in Hollywood after receiving 12.5 million dollars for her role in Barbiethe flesh and blood adaptation that stars alongside Ryan Gosling. He, by the way, has taken the same amount for giving life to Kenan example of economic parity that does not always exist in the salaries of the American film industry.

The movie won’t hit theaters until next June 21, 2023, but we have already been able to see the images that point in one direction: either you like it, or you reject it. Promotional photographs in which everything is pink, and in which the peroxided hair of Ryan Gosling. margot robbieon the other hand, it is more credible as Barbie.

But equal pay does not exist, even though this is an example where it does: Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor in Hollywood in 2022and he has taken $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick. That is, 9 times more than Margot Robbie; Dwayne Johnson, for example, has pocketed for his next project 30 million dollars (2.75 times more than the highest paid actress). In other words, economic equity is a utopia.