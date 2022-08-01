How much is the Maserati that Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife drives worth?

Sylvester Stallone married several times, until he finally found his current partner with whom he has been married for more than two decades, but nobody forgets his second wife who after several years surprises social networks from the luxurious Maserati valued at a price incredible. Look at the pictures and find out the details…

July 31, 2022 6:48 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone He is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood with an impressive career that has earned him countless awards around the world, plus an extensive repertoire of successful films such as: “Rocky Balboa”, “Rambo”, “The Mercenaries”, “Cobra”, “The Specialist” among other.

From his personal life, it is known that the actor was married three times and that he currently lives one of the most consolidated relationships in the show with the businesswoman. Jennifer Flavin with whom he has three daughters, forming the family that social networks fall in love with so much.

However, it is difficult to ignore his second and controversial nuptial union with the actress brigitte nielsenwhich was full of rumors of infidelity, to the point that it only lasted two years, but finally after so long they met again as good friends beyond their complex experience.

Nevertheless, Stallone’s ex-wife reflects on networks her passion for luxury, spacious and highly comfortable cars, modeling in several photographs from her impressive Maserati Quattroporte valued at approximately 280 thousand dollarsgreat equipment in red that hides the V8 engine, runs through the maximum power of 440CV plus the eight-speed automatic transmission, ergonomic seats and an elegance of design that is impossible to lose sight of.

In several images, it can be deduced that the vehicle is for the whole family, traveling together with your current partner from the comfort of a luxurious saloon, Italian inspiration like no other whose performance It is equipped with a sports engine, high-end technology, Amazon Alexa voice service, remote assistance and Full Led adaptive headlights that make it ideal for drivers. in the middle of the road adding confidence and security.

+ Look at the photos of Brigitte Nielsen, the ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone in the luxurious Maserati:

Brigitte Nielsen in the luxurious Maserati Quattroporte