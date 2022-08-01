How much does the bag that Tini Stoessel and Kourtney Kardashian wear

Tiny Stoessel and kourtney kardashian They are two fashion icons. And their passion for the most prominent brands made them coincide when choosing a bag.

It is a minibag from the Italian firm Prada, one of the favorites of those who are up to date in the fashion world. Although it comes in various colors, Both the singer and the influencer chose it in black.

Tini Stoessel and Kourtney Kardashian with the same bag.

Tini Stoessel used it to attend the Bresh in Madrid, the city where she is currently accompanying her boyfriend Rodrigo De Paul. At the party, the artist went on stage to sing and did not let go of her Prada bag for a second.

For its part, kourtney kardashian He featured it on an Instagram Story. “Lol, is it too much with the wallet?”, the influencer joked, because her outfit already had enough shine.

About the mini bag

According to the brand’s official website, it is a mini bag with an integral decoration of synthetic crystals and a silk satin lining. Its measurements are 17cm high, 6cm long and 22cm long.

Its price? In Prada Spain it has a value of 1,800 euros. That is, a little more than $240,000.

Tini Stoessel It also has the minibag in lilac. He used it on a trip he made to Madrid, when he also He went out with Lali Esposito and a group of friends.

Tini Stoessel also has the minibag in lilac.