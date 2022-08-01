How many children does Chris Pratt have and who are their mothers?

Over time Chris Pratt He has managed to make a name for himself in the Hollywood industry. The actor is one of the great stars of the moment, after gaining great popularity in two sagas, on the one hand Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel universe and on the other by Jurassic Worldwhich very recently premiered the end of the saga.

However, it was the series Parks and Recreation, broadcast between 2009 and 2015, which positioned him as a very popular figure in the media playing Andy Dwyer. Although he took his first steps in the world of acting in 2001, that is why with more than 20 years of career, he has lived some well-known romances.

Anna, Chris and Jack.

Chris Pratt He was in a relationship with the actress for ten years anna faris, whom he met in mid-2007 on the set of his movie Take Me Home Tonight. A year later, the artists were already engaged and the wedding took place in July 2009 in Bali.

After enjoying years of success and life as a couple, in 2012 they brought their son, Jack, into the world. That birth was very difficult, since the little one arrived nine weeks early and weighed less than two kilos, something that made the actor put all his faith in God, because the little one survives he considers it a miracle, but he was left with some cognitive problems.

Five years later, Chris Pratt Y anna faris They put an end to their love story, separating on very good terms. But the bachelorhood to the gallant of Guardians of the Galaxy it would last very little because in mid-2018 he was already in a relationship with the author katherine schwarzeneggerdaughter of the Terminator actor.

In January 2019, the happy couple was engaged and they finally tied the knot six months later. It did not happen as much as in her first marriage to enlarge the family, since in August 2020 Lyla would be born, an arrival that caused a bit of controversy due to the words of Pratt.

Chris and Katherine with their two girls.

The actor wanted to make a declaration of love on social networks for his wife and it went wrong. “She is giving me a wonderful life and a beautiful and healthy daughter”He had written after Lyla’s arrival, something that caused Internet users to accuse him of not loving his daughter Jack for having health problems.

Though Chris Pratt had to go out to clarify that he feels nothing but pride for his nine-year-old little boy, he was harshly questioned. That pain caused by what happened was forgotten this year, when his third daughter and the second of his marriage to Katherine, María, came into the world.