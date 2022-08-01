How many children does actor Ryan Gosling have?

Since many years, Ryan Gosling stomp on Hollywood. Due to her beauty and talent in acting, she became one of the most sought-after performers and has starred in numerous movies that soon became huge hits.

recently topped The Gray Man of Netflix, which became the most expensive movie in the history of the streaming platform. Also, she became the human version of Ken for the film. Barbie of Greta Gerwig. Without a doubt, she is experiencing his best professional moment.

Although details about his private life are unknown, there is no doubt that the actor feels a lot of pride and happiness in the family he formed with Eve Mendes. Their romance began a decade ago, and since then they have not been separated for a second. Next, we introduce you to their beautiful sons.

Ryan Gosling, a great actor and family man / Source: Instagram – ryangoslinguk

This is the beautiful family that Ryan Gosling formed

Fruit of the love he feels for Eve Mendes Esmeralda, 6 years old, and Amada, 4 years old, were born. Although the actor is quite secretive about his private life and his family, in an interview he revealed the important role his little daughters played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Weather, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My daughters are growing up so fast that I need to keep an eye on the clock like never before. We have spent a lot of time throughout those months trying to keep them entertained,” she stated. The confinement was very complicated, because the girls suffered from not being able to interact with other children or see people.

Related news

Nevertheless, Ryan Goslyng and his partner did everything possible for the little ones to have fun: “We did the best we could and I suspect that there was more acting on our part in quarantine than in our own films, although in front of more demanding viewers“. The truth is that the little ones are still too young to understand their father’s work. In this way, they still do not distinguish what is fantasy and what is reality.

During the filming of blade runner 2049the oldest yelled “You’re winning!” to her dad when she saw him fight against Harrison Ford. Quickly, the actor starwars and Indiana Jones He asked: “And what about me?”. On another occasion, when Ryan filmed first-manhis daughters told people that their dad was an astronaut.

The decision not to share images of the little ones is an agreement they have Gosling Y Eve Mendes. In 2020, the actress stated on her Instagram account that she has clear boundaries about her man and her girls: “I like to talk about them, but with a certain limitation, I will not upload photos daily. of our life. And since our daughters are so young and still don’t understand what it’s like to show their image, I don’t have their consent.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes like to keep their private lives away from the cameras.

However, whenever he has the opportunity, he shows the great love he feels for the girls: “My two daughters They are already two little empowered women. Sometimes I say to myself, ‘Oh God, I need to get out of the way for you guys to lead.’ Obviously I protect them, but I just want to keep them out of the way because they really are wonderful creatures. They inspire me a lot.”

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.