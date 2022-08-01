How does ‘Chinatown’, the Roman Polanski film, end?









A network of personal and political scandals centers the plot of Chinatownan exponent of what is known as ‘noir’ cinema, which Roman Polanski masterfully concluded in 1974. Over time, it became a jewel of cinema and a cult film, the film takes us to the city of Los Angeles at the end of the 30s of the 20th century. The director pulls the main literary reference of the genre, Raymond Chandler, and creates this dark detective story riddled with lies, deceit and double dealing. The tone adopted is also a product of his personal circumstances: Polanski’s wife, Sharon Tate, was brutally murdered by Charles Manson’s ‘The Family’ in 1969. The actress was more than eight months pregnant and her murder deeply upset the director. That terrible event is inescapable when it comes to understanding why the director chose the ending of Chinatown. Polanski could not see things any other way: great love stories end badly.

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, key to success The protagonists of the story are the private detective Jake Gitts -masterfully performed by Oscar winner Jack Nicholson- and a client claiming to be Evelyn Mulwray, the wife of the head of the city’s Water and Power Service. This character, played by fellow Oscar winner Faye Dunaway, hires Gitts to follow in her husband’s footsteps, dragging the detective into a criminal plot of political and financial corruption. The situation is complicated when another woman appears on the scene claiming to be the real Evelyn Mulwray.







Jack Nicholson as Detective Jake Gittes, Faye Dunaway as Evelyn Cross Mulwray Building such a solid and nerve-wracking film is not just the responsibility of the direction and the cast. Robert Towne’s script bears much of the responsibility. The also writer worked hand in hand with Polanski to build that claustrophobic and terrifying atmosphere that he plans for the entire film. The film progresses with constant revelations and emergences of mystery that make the viewer constantly wonder things.. This mastery at sowing intrigue turned the film into a classic and a great benchmark for the so-called ‘neo noir’ cinema. The Hollywood Academy rewarded the work of the entire team with 11 Oscar nominations, although it only awarded the Oscar for best screenplay. Jack Nicholson, for his part, was victorious in other film galas, as he won the award for best actor at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. Chinatown fans grow year after year and it is that, according to film director Spike Lee, it is the best film in history.