Actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the most beloved and solid couples in showbiz. They have been married for more than a decade, forming a beautiful family with their three children: India and the twins Sasha and Tristan.

Elsa Pataky is a renowned actress, journalist, producer and model originally from Madrid, Spain. She rose to fame thanks to her character as Raquel Alonso, in the Spanish television series “When leaving class”. In addition, the wife of Chris Hemsworth has participated in French, Italian, British and American productions, including several of the films in the “The Fast and the Furious” saga.

For his part, the Australian actor and producer Chris Hemsworth got great world fame, thanks to his character Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM)starring in various films such as “The Avengers”, “Thor: A Dark World”, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and others.

In social networks, Elsa Pataky provokes “envy” among her followers, for being Thor’s wife. “I really wish I was you, to have that daddy at home all to yourself,” is one of the many comments she receives when she posts a photo with the father of her children.

How did Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth meet?

The matchmaker who made the actors meet was an English teacher who helped both Chris and Elsa with their respective accents when they were on a film project.

This teacher told Elsa Pataky about “an Australian boy I was working with on a film.” In her blog, the Spanish actress stated: “Knowing me and him very well, I was convinced that we were going to get along very well.”

Back then, Elsa Pataky had just gotten out of a love relationship, so she had no interest in meeting anyone and dating. “But she insisted, she told me that she was a good boy, to give him a chance, so I agreed to meet him.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met at the end of 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. A few days later, she had to return to Spain to shoot the movie “Didi Hollywood”. For three months they did not see each other again, “I thought that if he cared, he would wait for me. And until today!” She highlighted in her blog.

In an interview for Elle magazine, Chris Hemsworth commented on the first meeting he had with Elsa Pataky.

“From the first time we met, we made sense, she’s funny, she’s outgoing, she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude towards life, which is good to try to go on.”

In 2010 they began their love relationship. They were meant to stay together. They made their first public appearance at the opening of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, California. To the surprise of his thousands of followers and showbiz, secretly married on December 25, 2010, on a beach in Indonesia.

For that special day, Elsa Pataky looked gorgeous wearing an ivory white Armani Privé dress, made of silk, with a mermaid waist and a train trimmed with small pleated ruffles. Chris Hemsworth, a true heartthrob, in a Giorgio Armani suit, also in ivory white, but without a jacket.

It is worth mentioning that three months after their love relationship began, Chris and Elsa went on vacation to Indonesia and due to fate, their respective families were also on a trip to this place. Given this, they made the decision to marry. “Honestly, we had our families on vacation at the same time, randomly, and said, ‘This is a good opportunity with everyone together,’ so we just did it.”

Fruit of their love, they had their firstborn, India Rosein May 2012. A couple of years later, the family grew with the arrival of twins Tristan and Sasha.. Currently, the couple and their children live in Byron Bay, Australia.

Before meeting Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth was in a relationship with Australian actress Isabel Lucas. Regarding the past loves of the Spanish, he was with the former Spanish motorcycling pilot Fonsi Nieto, with the Spanish singer Michaël Youn, with the American actor Adrien Brody and with the French actor Olivier Martínez.