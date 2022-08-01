Historic Hollywood moment: The wedding of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

In 2004, there was speculation that Pitt had become romantically involved with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston They reportedly met on a blind date in 1998 and quickly became tabloid media darlings once they made their romance public.

Their wedding cost approximately $1 million and had strict security measures to keep the paparazzi away.

Pitt, who was born in 1963 in Oklahoma, rose to fame in the early 1990s with roles in such films as Thelma & Louise (1991), A River Runs Through It (1992), and Kalifornia (1993).

He went on to build a long list of starring film credits, including Fight Club (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Babel (2006), among others.

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses with her husband Brad Pitt during arrivals for the 52nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, September 10, 2000. (Scott Nelson/AFP via Getty Images)

For its part, Anistonwho was born in 1969 in California, became famous for her role as Rachel Green on the hit television sitcom Friends.which aired between 1994 and 2004.

The actress has also made several films, including The Good Girl (2002), Bruce Almighty (2003), Rumor Has It (2005), Wanderlust (2012), We Are the Millers (2013) Cake (2014), among others..

Despite their reputation as one of Hollywood’s golden couples, rumors eventually began to circulate that Aniston and Pitt were having issues.

An aerial view of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding venue on July 29, 2000 in Malibu, CA.(Dan Callister/Online USA)

In 2004, it was speculated that Pitt had become romantically involved with Angelina Jolie.her co-star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005).

During the New Year, Pitt and Aniston were photographed walking hand-in-hand on the beach in Anguilla, but just a few days later, while they were still on vacation, a joint statement was released announcing their split..

Although it appeared to be an amicable breakup, the press speculated that Pitt wanted a family and Aniston, who had recently ended a 10-year run with Friends and started appearing in more movies, was reluctant to take a career break for maternity.

Pitt was also described as becoming increasingly involved in global charity work, including the AIDS crisis in Africa.

Actors Anjelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the premiere of “God Got Tired of Us” on January 8, 2007 in Los Angeles. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The breakup analysis only intensified that spring, after Pitt was photographed with Jolie, a UNICEF representative, and her adopted son at a beach resort in Africa.

Soon, they emerged as a full-fledged couple, posing as a 1960s husband and wife (with a litter of blond children) for a 60-page photo shoot titled “Domestic Bliss” in the July issue of 2005 of W magazine.

Aniston’s outraged fans and friends denounced Pitt (who had actually come up with the photo’s concept) as insensitive, as Jolie as a glamorous homewrecker.

Novelty T-shirts at the time advertised “Team Aniston” or “Team Jolie”; According to Vanity Fair, Aniston’s jerseys outsold Jolies’ by 25 to one.

Aniston and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in October 2005..

In January 2006, Jolie announced that she was pregnant with Pitt’s child; Soon after, news broke that Pitt had successfully adopted Jolie’s children, Maddox and Zahara, whose last names were legally changed to Jolie-Pitt.

But the marriage between the couple ended in 2016.

