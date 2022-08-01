‘Hidden Beauty’, with Will Smith and Kate Winslet: synopsis, cast and trailer

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again.

All of them will be interested to know that, tonight, Antena3 offers from 10:45 p.m. one of Will Smith’s greatest hits, Hidden Beauty (2016), a drama with hints of romance that turned out to be one of the actor’s most underrated, despite being surrounded by a veritable riot of big Hollywood stars, such as Kate Winslet or Helen Mirren.

‘Hidden beauty’ (2016). Third Parties/Other Sources

David Frankel directs this film with a script by Allan Loeb, which offers a free interpretation of the legendary story by Charles Dickens a christmas tale (1843), moving it to the streets of New York in the middle of Christmas time.

In this version, the reclusive Scrooge is transformed into a successful publicist, Howard Inlet (Smith), who experiences a terrible tragedy whose grief paralyzes his life and takes him away from everything for no less than three years. To bring him back to reality, his co-workers and friends decide to carry out a plan: hire three actors who pose as the spirits of Time, Love and Death, to force him to face his suffering in a surprising and surprising way. deeply human, making him react by expressing his emotions and being able to move on with his life. However, what they do not expect is that this plan will bring unforeseen results.

‘Hidden beauty’ (2016). Third Parties/Other Sources

A film with a privileged cast, with performers such as Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris or Michael Peña, among others; who use their talent to create a magical realism to try to seduce the public and try to strike a chord with us

The central core is overcoming loss, with a broken and despondent Will Smith

A film that aims to appeal to feelings and emotions, with that Will Smith who moves hearts as he did in Looking for happiness (2006). 94 minutes of suffering, drama and capacity for self-redemption that will surely make more than one reflect on his own life and his priorities.

Great scenery, lighting and performances; that make this film a very special option to spend a night of reflection on personal relationships, acceptance of life and the fact that it has to end, based on knowing what happens in the famous Dickens tale .