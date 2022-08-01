“He’s my type”: Verónica Castro declares herself a fan of Johnny Depp and assures that he would be the ideal father for Cristian Castro

Jul 31 2022 – 7:00 p.m.



Veronica Castro He has just joined the millions of fans who lavish love on Johnny Depp and, through a joke, declared his admiration for the actor and He even assured that he would be the ideal father for Cristian Castro.

The eldest son of the actress is the result of a fleeting relationship he had with the Mexican comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdés. However, the link between Valdés and Cristian was not the best and they were estranged for many years.

Now, the singer is established as one of the most important interpreters in Mexico and, in recent days, has been in the news for the constant changes of looks in his hair with more strident colors.

Veronica compares her son to Johnny Depp

This was the reason why “La Vero” compared her son with the Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp.

The actress shared on her Twitter account a publication in which a collage of Cristian Castro is seen with the interpreter of Jack Sparrow.

In the image on the left, the singer appears somewhat disheveled while wearing his hair in purple and silver tones, while on the right side is the actor with the irreverent look that has characterized him.

“Just now that he is in Tijuana, I found the father for Cristian. I hope you agree with me because if not, then I’m sorry, he’s all my type, ”the legendary soap opera actress wrote jokingly.

Just now that he is in Tijuana I found you the father for Cristian I hope you agree with me because if not, then I’m sorry he’s all my type pic.twitter.com/EAnPY3ARyo – Veronica Castro (@vrocastroficial) July 23, 2022

Fans compare him to Captain Barbossa

Verónica Castro’s publication on Twitter generated hundreds of sympathetic reactions among her fans. However, they did not coincide with the appreciation of the actress.

“But Cristian doesn’t even look like Jack Sparrow’s mushrooms, rather he looks like Captain Barbossa,” said one user with humor. “They are the same, right?” Said another Internet user with irony.

Before the wave of comments, Verónica Castro made a second publication in which she even assured that she had asked her to marry him, but she never paid attention to him.

I told him he didn’t believe me https://t.co/kgZ2UCfPTa – Veronica Castro (@vrocastroficial) July 25, 2022

