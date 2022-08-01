Hernán Díaz is on the long list for the prestigious Booker Prize | Argentine writer based in the United States

With a plot about trust, money and power that has communicating vessels with the idea of ​​fiction as a structure in itself, the novel Trust of the Argentine writer Hernan Diazwho has lived in the United States for years, was chosen as one of the thirteen best works of fiction in the English language on the long list of the prestigious Booker Prizewhich will announce the short list in September, while in October it will announce a single winning work.

Hernán Díaz was born in Buenos Aires in 1973. He went into exile with his family when he was very young and spent his childhood in Sweden. He now lives in the United States, where he is a professor at Columbia University. He writes in English, published an academic book on Borges and the only fiction translated into Spanish of his is “A lo far” (Impedimenta), which earned him several awards, such as the Saroyan International Prize, the Cabell Award, the Prix Page America, the New American Voices Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Best Fiction.

Trustthe novel that has just been chosen by the Booker Prize as one of the thirteen most outstanding in the English language, will be published in Spanish by the Anagrama publishing house in March 2023 and thus reach editions in 25 languages.

For the jury in charge of the award, the book has “a dazzling intelligence behind this novel, which challenges us to rethink everything we know about the institutions on which nations are built and the narratives with which stories are told. Astute, sophisticated, insistently questioning, Díaz writes with confidence, determined to steal all our certainties.”

In its translation into Spanish “trust” means confidence. And this is a novel about trust, about money and finances, with protagonists as a Wall Street tycoon and a daughter of eccentric aristocrats, who have amassed a great fortune and cannot explain that accumulation. But at what cost does a tycoon achieve that capital? Different versions of the distribution of power and the manipulation of reality thus make up this kind of puzzle of characters and literary genres.

“The only thing that sustains money is trust. There is no material link between a ticket and its value. Monetary value comes only from a series of conventions that we have all decided to accept. Money has, then, a structure similar to that of fiction. It is a fiction that we all believe in. In which we all trust,” Díaz told Télam a few days ago.

There, precisely, lies “one of the crucial aspects of the book: how fiction can shape and determine reality. I am particularly interested in fictions that are accepted as historical facts, which, of course, have direct political consequences. And almost all narratives around capital have this fictional and highly ideological dimension”.

Díaz writes in English, publishes in English and lives in the United States, that is, he is inserted in that culture, although he has not stopped interacting with Argentina -He was visiting at the beginning of July-. Asked about the vacancy of the topic of money in literature, he assured that it is “curious” that money is absent from the North American literary canon and if it does appear, it does so adjacently, by satellite. “There is very little fiction that deals with money itself and the process of capital accumulation. On the one hand, there is an absolute obsession with money; on the other, it is a subject that is not talked about. It is a huge taboo in the culture American,” he considered.

It was also recently news that Trust will be adapted into a miniseries format by American actress and producer Kate Winslet -which will also take on a leading role- and will air on HBO. In an interview with Télam, Díaz had said that they are just beginning to talk “seriously” about how to approach the adaptation where he also has a co-producer role, and that they estimate that the premiere will be between 2024 and 2025.

But Diaz’s novel did not appear because of the stir brought about by the name Kate Winslet. It already had a good crop of readers in its original language and very good reviews, to the point that New York Times he defined it as “four novels in one” due to its singular stylistic structure. What’s more: before the British actress, the novel had already received several production companies that were interested in acquiring the film rights. Finally, Díaz decided on this HBO initiative.