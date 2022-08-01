Hermione Jean Granger, the Muggle descendant who saved Harry Potter from death

We all know that the Harry Potter saga is marked by two key characters such as Harry Potter and Voldemort. Despite this, there is a indispensable character for the development of the story, she is a woman and her name is Hermione.

Hermione Granger is an icon of feminism, just like Emma Watson, the actress who brings her to life in the movies. We have seen it grow, evolve and become a fundamental pillar without which Harry would have died in the first book.

Readers of the Harry Potter saga demonstrating in favor of Hermione.



Hermione’s character stands out for being a muggle daughter or ‘dirty blood’, something that makes her different from the rest from the beginning and a way of being attacked for being inferior to a child of wizards. So the magician has to face the double adversity of being a woman and being the daughter of non-magicians.

[Los protagonistas de ‘Harry Potter’ volverán a Hogwarts por el 20 aniversario del estreno de la película]

Despite the adversities, Hermione manages to be one of the key characters in the development of the Harry Potter story for being one of the most intelligent people in the saga. She stands out for her love of reading, learning and strength.

In addition, there is a phrase that stands out from Hermione and empowers her personality: “Books! Intelligence! There are much more important things, friendship, courage.”

Emma Watson brings the character of Hermione to life.



Hermione has the otter as patronus which means protector and guardian. In the case of Granger’s Patronus, it is associated with feminine energy, emotions and empathy.

Without a doubt, Hermione is one of the characters with the greatest empathy in the entire Harry Potter universe, since she is the character who cares the most about the situation of the house elves, creatures that are enslaved by humans and can only be freed if their master gives them a piece of clothing.

Not even the wisest characters are able to empathize with these creatures; even at Hogwarts, there are house elves who work in the kitchen. Hermione founds her own association to get them out of slavery and sews garments for them to free them.

[Harry Potter, icono del feminismo radical]

But this is not the only empathic case of the magician and that is that she had to make the worst of sacrifices, demonstrating be very clear about your ideals and a great bravery when he erased the memory of his parents, making them believe that they never had a daughter, without knowing if one day he will be able to return and break the spell.

Hermione is therefore is a woman who beyond being Harry’s friend he cares about all the creatures in the wizarding world, for injustices and inequalities.

20140502133849_Cinue_thumb_600_0



If something stands out about this magician, it is her eagerness for knowledge. He is able to find solutions to any adversity that arises. His ability to see clearly even in the darkest of settings will make can solve any puzzleany problem.

Furthermore, he demonstrated a great leadership skills. For example, he created Dumbledore’s Army so that students could learn to defend themselves against Umbridge’s refusal to teach defense spells.

Character also has insecurities as any person can have, both physical and loving. Something that makes her a more realistic magician and where throughout the saga you will learn to accept yourselfto be true to your ideals no matter what others may think.

Hermione, the only one of the three who finished her studies

Nineteen years later, Hermione is the only one of the central trio to have finished her studies and has become Minister for Magiccharge equivalent to that of Prime Minister in the ‘muggle’ world.

Being in charge of the Ministry, it is expected that in the Wizarding World produce more egalitarian and fair changes for all. Despite the impurity of her blood, she manages to show that, with effort, everything is possible, overcoming a starting point that harms her in many aspects.

In addition, something that characterizes her and sets her apart from the rest is that after marrying Ron and having children, they adopt both surnames: Granger–Weasley. Case not seen in Harry Potter or Draco Malfoy.

1477523802_996291_1477583982_news_normal



Although it may seem insignificant, Granger going first is important to building a better world. Both surnames joined by a hyphen, it exemplifies a relationship of equality in contrast to the British tradition in which women, when they marry, change their surname to that of their husband, their children having the father’s surname as their only surname.

Without a doubt, despite being the bossy and knowing voice of a ‘mudblood’ girl, with curly brown hair, teased by her peers, is the person who best represents a intelligent and capable woman.

Hermione is bullied for being a Library mouse and feels in his own flesh how cruel his companions can be just for being a smart girl.

[Libros recomendados por Emma Watson: Los Feministas]

The magician is the thinking brain of the leading trio and her intelligence is well known by her peers. Thanks to her evolution in the saga, other female figures like Ginny Weasley or Luna Lovegood.

Follow the topics that interest you