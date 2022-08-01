“He has nothing to prove to anyone”

Neymar insists that teammate Lionel Messi he has nothing to prove to his critics in his second season as a player of the Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi had a disappointing first year with the PSG after his transfer from Barcelona scoring 11 goals in 34 games and – down from the 38 marked with the Boat last year.

These 11 goals came from an expected goals (xG) of 16.8, which suggests that Messi he underperformed in front of goal based on the amount of his chances.

Messi however, he served 14 assists, 10 of which arrived in 2022 – alone Ousmane Dembele del Barca (11) did more in the five major European leagues in 2022.

The 35-year-old impressed on Sunday in his first competitive outing of the 2022-23 season, opening the scoring in the victory of the PSG on Nantes for 4-0 in the Super Cup.

However, when asked if this performance was a sign of a new one Messi to the PSG , Neymar intervened in defense of his colleague.

“I do not believe. I think people talk too much, ”she told her Amazon Prime . “They don’t know what happens every day, what happens inside.

“Leo, it’s Leo. He is always Leo, he does not change. No, he continues to make a difference. He fits.

“Of course we hope that everything goes well for all three, for me, for Leo and for Kylian [Mbappe]. If the three of us are fine, I’m sure it’s good for the team ”.

Neymar he scored twice after that Messi had opened the scoring a Tel Aviv and also Sergio Ramos scored, and so did the PSG won his first trophy under the leadership of Christophe Galtier.

The Parisians have now won 11 trophies of Super Cup including nine of the last 10 editions of the competition.

Neymar, who also created three scoring chances, is pleased to have started the new campaign – his sixth with PSG – in style.

“I’m satisfied. We had a great match with the team, ”she said. “It is very important to start winning and it is a game that ends with a trophy. Whatever happens, you have to win ”.