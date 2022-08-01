Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more are nominated for the 2022 MTV VMAs

The Video Music Awards have revealed to their ready of nominees for this year; Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more are considered.

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which are considered one of the biggest awards in the world of music, have revealed their list of nominees for the public to vote for their favorite.

The award ceremony will be held on the 28th of next month in which artists such as Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more could be present at the Prudential Center located in New Jersey to be crowned as the favorites of their fans.

It might interest you: “Bardo” the new film by Iñárritu will arrive at the Venice premiere

Here we tell you which are the artists that could obtain an award in each of the categories during this celebration:

Video of the year:

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Artist of the Year:

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the year:

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist of the Year:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Ma°neskin

seventeen

PUSH Performance of the Year:

Griff – “One Night”

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett – “i hope you’re miserable until ur dead”

SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Mae Muller – “Better Days”

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Sheneesa – “RU That”

Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration:

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “THE FAME”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Pop Video:

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock Video:

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative Rock Video:

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Ma°neskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker

THREAD: All of the 2022 #VMA nominees ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rekQXAYJmN — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 26, 2022

Best Latin Video:

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Titi´ I Wonder´”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B Video:

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlo¨e – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop Video:

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Video for good:

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance:

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charlie XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Long Form Video:

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Photography:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Direction:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

It might interest you: What is the success of Texas Hold’em?

Best Art Direction:

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects:

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Choreography:

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Edition:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALIA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

KA

Related