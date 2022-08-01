Harry Styles’ concert at Coachella inspired Billie Eilish to premiere ‘TV’ live | Music

billie eilish It’s a surprise premiere. Less than a week ago, the singer shared some images with her brother Finneas of her in the studio, preparing what would be her third studio album. And this weekend we can finally hear two new previews: TV Y the 30th.

To talk about them and much more, the 20-year-old has chatted with Zane Lowe on his talk show on Apple Music 1, leaving headlines as flashy as Harry Styles and his performance at Coachella inspired him to premiere an unreleased song live. “I think it was at Coachella that he played that song that was unreleased at the time.boyfriends? Harry said: ‘this song is unreleased. It hasn’t come out…’ and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s great.’ He’s a huge artist, and playing an unreleased song really opens the floodgates for all those questions. Will people hate her? Will he love her? Will it be a success? Will they get bored of it? Will someone steal it? I saw him standing there, admiring him, starting to play that song, and I thought it was very pretty. He was in the artist zone at Coachella and there were literally people talking really loud, so I turned around and said, ‘Shut the fuck up and listen to this fucking song.’ […] Playing a song that hasn’t been released live yet is a very vulnerable and risky moment for you, and that’s exactly what I wanted to do too. I missed doing it. I thought ‘It’s really incredible that he does this’, he has confessed to the announcer.

On TV Y the 30th

the 30th It was the first song he wrote since Happier Than Ever. “We wrote it on December 30th, that’s why it’s called that. Something happened a month before, on November 30th, and it was the most indescribable thing I’ve ever had to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts I was having, I was with FINNEAS and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you guys were planning to do, but we have to write this song about this right now,’ and we did,” he said during the interview.

By the end of the tour, Finneas and Billie were clear that they wanted to make music again. He admits that during the tour they tried… and managed to compose the first verses of TV despite the little free time they had: “We made a small agenda. We said: ‘Well, let’s see if we can do something today’; but when you are on tour, and especially with the schedule we had, it is really difficult. […] We ended up writing the first verse and the chorus I think… We wrote the first verse a couple of months ago and I showed it to Laura – Laura Ramsay, her best friend and personal assistant. We walked into my green room, and I said, ‘Laura, listen to this song we just wrote.’ We only had the first verse, but I told him, ‘It’s all fictional, it’s nothing real, don’t worry about it.’ Then a couple of months passed, things changed and that’s when we wrote the rest of the song”, she has stated about the second song.

Reference to the repeal of abortion

Precisely in TVBillie sings “while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”, the ruling that the US Supreme Court has recently overturned, thus annulling the full guarantee of freedom of abortion in the country.

The artist has said that they were composing just that verse before the news broke; that is, when they were still considering whether or not to overturn the sentence, the same day he performed at Glastonbury. “It was like the product of fate,” he added. “She was sitting at home with the dogs on the lawn. My mom got out of her and standing there, she said to me, ‘It’s been overturned.’ We all thought… ‘God!’ It was like a thunderous silence. I mean, there was almost no reaction. Now that I think about it, I had this unrealistic hope that it wouldn’t happen. […] This is a really scary world right now.”

Next year, next album

Billie has also confirmed that, for the moment, they have not done any more songs. These two songs are the only ones she has composed to date and she didn’t want to wait for a full album to release them, because they speak of the present. Nevertheless, he hopes to have an album ready for next year.

In addition, the American has revealed that Going to the studio gives you social anxiety: “I don’t like studios. I don’t like sessions. […] I don’t like the atmosphere of the studios. I have never liked it. There are no windows. It smells like grass. There are other artists there, you bump into them, you look stupid, and then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know. It scares me. It really gives me social anxiety being in a studio.”

“I feel that I am a better performer than a composer”

Unlike his brother Finneas (who, according to her, “can work at any time and write fast, beautiful and constantly”), the Billie’s creative process goes in stages. There are days when she feels very creative and she manages to do things and then she has others when she does absolutely nothing, musically speaking. “I feel like I’m a better performer than a songwriter. I feel like maybe singing is more my way of expressing myself,” she considers.