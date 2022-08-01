Gwyneth Paltrow has incredible taste, and her properties show it

Gwyneth Paltrow’s name is synonymous with a very particular brand of health and wellness: clean eating, natural beauty, and exercise regimens aimed at restoring balance and inner calm. It is not surprising, therefore, that the businesswoman and actress is also very aware of the spaces in which she lives. Over the years, she has owned and sold many homes located everywhere from London to New York to Malibu, leaving her distinctive mark on each one. This is evident in her latest acquisition, a gigantic lodge in Montecito. In the words of the actress to Architectural Digest: “The strength of the house is in the subtleties of light and space. We spend a lot of time evaluating family patterns, how we really live, what makes us feel most comfortable. We focus on experience, on emotion.” Below, we’ve rounded up some of Paltrow’s best-known properties, each of them selected with its aesthetics and eye.

2004

The former home of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow in North London Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic.

Shortly after marrying in December 2003, Paltrow and her then-husband, Chris Martin, bought a sizable house in London’s posh Belsize Park neighborhood. Apparently, The couple bought the house from Kate Winslet for $4.1 million., and acquired the two houses on either side of the original dwelling to create a massive 33-room mansion. The couple worked with Martin’s architect brother to restore the house’s Art Deco details and made some renovations to accommodate the needs of his family. They added three more bedrooms, a bathroom and a half, a game room for the children and a gym. However, ten years later, Paltrow and the leader of Coldplay announced their “conscious separation” and, with it, his decision to put his house on the market for $11.5 million. It has since been sold, although it is unclear what the final sale price was.

2006

Paltrow and Martin made their first purchase in the United States two years into their marriage in which they bought a house in the hamptons for 5.4 million dollars. Located in Amagansett, the stylish 7,000-square-foot home features five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, all with Goop-approved furnishings and décor. Although the residence’s color scheme is primarily pastel, the kitchen offers a more dramatic touch, with dark wood cabinetry contrasting with white walls punctuated by strategically placed skylights. Four years after her breakup with Martin, Paltrow married her current husband, Brad Falchuk, in the backyard. She still owns this property.

2007

Later, Paltrow and Martin purchased a penthouse three-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot apartment in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood for just over $5 million. Paltrow enlisted the help of design firm AD100 Roman and Williams. — who also helped her design her Goop office — to bring her airy, sophisticated vision to life. The elegant apartment had white painted floors, French doors, and a unique hanging sofa. It also had an enviable terrace of 46 square meters. A description of the unit on the site Web de Goop noted “pastel silks, hand-embroidered wallpapers, and cool swaths of marble” that balanced “centuries-old techniques and antiques with a confident, carefree modernism.” The house hit the market for $14.25 million in 2016 and eventually sold for $10.7 million in 2017.

2012

The couple later set their sights on the West Coast and paid $10.5 million for a fiEquestrian club in the community of Mandeville Canyon in Brentwood, Calif. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion was once a magazine cover Veranda as part of a collective showcase of nine different designers. The main house, 185 square meters, has high ceilings, a kitchen gourmet professional, wood-paneled walls and an outside grilling area. The barn also has its own celebrity pedigree: it was designed by Bravo’s star Kathryn Ireland. Million Dollar Decorators. Paltrow still retains this property.

2014

Paltrow doubled her West Coast holdings two years later when she paid $14 million for a Malibu estate known as the Garwood Residence. The secluded Point Dume estate It was designed by world-renowned architect John Lautner. This four-bedroom, post-and-beam home features heated sandstone floors, a yoga studio, gardens, a rock pool, a tennis court, and a sheltered anchorage for a yacht. Unsurprisingly, Paltrow still owns this property.

2016

The entrance of Paltrow’s house in Montecito Yoshihiro Makino. Paltrow took her Jim Zivic hammock for Ralph Pucci from her Brentwood home to Montecito. Yoshihiro Makino.

Several years later, Paltrow made headlines with the purchase of a $4.9 million Montecito retreat which was considered a “fixer-upper“, and that the Oscar winner bulldozed to build a new structure. “It was like Gray Gardens. There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the terrain and the views,” said to AD about the first time you saw the property. Working with the design team of he Roman and Williams and Romanek Design Studios, Paltrow created a bucolic house imbued with intentionality. Architectural details, such as high ceilings and hand-painted wallpaper, as well as exact proportions made each room feel cared for and calm. Influenced by Old World barns, the designers created something that felt “generous yet manageable at the same time.” This house appeared on the March 2022 cover of AD United Statesand Paltrow still lives there.

Article originally published in ADUS.

Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.