‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will have ‘the most emotionally heavy scenes in the MCU’, according to Karen Gillan

ll May 3, 2023 will be released in theaters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn , at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

After watching the exclusive trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con, Karen Gillan (interpreter of Nebula) talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the great emotional weight present in the final chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy:

It was certainly exciting to do so. There was obviously a lot of fun working on it and watching the funny sequences where the emotions aren’t too heavy, but, there are scenes that are the most emotionally heavy we’ve ever seen in the world of Guardians. In some cases, it was really hard to work on.

It is certainly the most epic film. It’s complicated, and the characters will have to deal with it. Something deeply emotional for them. And we also came to terms with the fact that it was almost the end of an era, so there are a lot of feelings.

There is a specific scene we shot last, and it was very hard not to start crying.