Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: first details on the duration of the film

In an interview with THR, James Gunn spoke of the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and stressed that it would not only be the most exciting GOTG film ever, but also the longest ever.

Gunn, who also shared a trailer during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, did his best to emphasize the importance and weight of this film compared to everything that has happened before in the franchise. Read the full quote below:

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more exciting movie than the other two movies. And it’s a longer film than the other two films: it’s bigger in every way ”.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillanwith Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Together with them are the newcomers to the MCU Daniela Melchior, Will PoulterMaria Bakalova And Chukwudi Iwujiwith Poulter confirming he is playing the role of Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji it is instead the new interpreter who will be the villain, the High Evolutionary.