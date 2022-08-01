Gradiva: the most requested haircut for very curly hair almost afro

For a few months there is a hair that has returned to gain prominence. We could say that since confinement, natural and wild hair has become a general trend. Perhaps because we are also learning to value curls, the great forgotten ones.

The curly hair that triumphed in

the 90sThey are back at their best. I’m sure you’ll remember

Julia Roberts, bringing a big curly mane to all the red carpets of Hollywood. Also, during that time she wore

a lot of volume in the hairand the curls were, therefore, the star hairstyle.

Well, now curly hair is one of the most demanded hair in salons, even more than

the plain classics table. The good news is that there are many serums, even in supermarkets, that allow you to maintain beautiful curly hair throughout the year.

There are also new haircuts that have emerged with the rise of curls. The last?

gradiva, the new haircut that triumphs among hair with a lot of volume, even Afros. And it is that Afro hair is now also in fashion, but even if you don’t have it, you can also try this new technique.

Why will you order Gradiva in your favorite salon? Is about

a bob haircut for frizzy afro hair where the texture is used to build a silhouette that geometrically concentrates the volume in the lateral areas. This type of hair is worked by cutting it dry and freehand, achieving a more artistic and real result.

Alberto Sanguino, Llongueras expert, explains that this type of hair is worked dry since not all curls shrink equally. Although they have the same size, they do not have the same spring, which is why some seem shorter and others longer. “Curly hair is always worked dry, the client must arrive with her hair as she normally wears it to visualize the cut and start working on it,” says Sanguino.

How to take care of Afro hair to look beautiful and radiant



If you have afro or very curly hair, in addition to opting for this haircut, it is important that you do

good hair care. Although it is true that this type of hair does not need too much care. Stylists recommend washing this type of hair a little, once a week, for example.

When washing is carried out, a special protocol must be followed in which it is necessary to invest a certain amount of time. “Are needed

specific products for curly hair. There are products for the curly method that are suitable for this type of curl”, recommends Carlos Fernández from Franck Provost.

Drying is also important to show off beautiful curly hair. The most suitable

is to air dry your hair. As Franck Provost’s stylist comments, “the fundamental trick is to use products that serve to define the curl and, above all, that contain a lot of milk protein that rebuilds the curl fiber.”