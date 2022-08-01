“Give me back my rights, bloodsuckers!” Sylvester Stallone explodes after learning that there will be another spin-off of ‘Rocky’ by the press

What a piss off he has taken Sylvester Stallone upon learning that another spin-off of the Rocky saga focused on the Drago had been launched. Apparently, the creator of the franchise and the character had to find out about it from the press and has exploded against the producer Irwin Winklerwhom he has described as being a bloodsucker.

“The most hated, talentless and decrepit producer in Hollywood”

In addition, this announcement has been especially painful for Stallone, since just a few days ago he sent another message asking to recover what was possible of the rights to the saga. Let the answer be what it has been and have found out like this It didn’t exactly sit well with him:

After Irwin Winkler and his family sucked Rocky dry! He happens to be the most hated, talentless and decrepit producer in Hollywood. He and his cowardly children have found his next meal: Drago. Give me back my rights, bloodsuckers! Throughout history, many artists from all industries, recording, painting, writing, you name it, have been destroyed by these bloodsuckers who have wiped out many families, lining their pockets at other people’s expense. DOLPH, why? Not even a phone call? #parasitic producers #artists exploited victims.

Let’s remember that ‘Rocky’ was the movie that launched Stallone to fame, but of course, before I had to make certain concessions, that’s where Winkler comes in, one of its producers and who has been linked to the franchise at all times since then. 47 years have passed since he took over the rights with MGM and, obviously, he has not wanted to release them.

It is also normal that Stallone, who we will soon be able to see in ‘The Mercenaries 4’, has not been exactly happy that another person has become much richer than him at the expense of one of his creations. That said, I doubt the ‘Samaritan’ star has much to do beyond complaining in public. You probably won’t get anywhere, but at least that way you can blow off steam.

And he has also done it twice, because in another publication on Instagram he has commented that “I apologize to the fans. I Never Wanted ‘Rocky’ Characters To Be Exploited By These Parasites“, in addition to throwing a puja at Dolph Lundgren: “I had nothing but respect for Dolph but he never told me what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him. True friends are more valuable than gold“.