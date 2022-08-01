Giuseppe Giofrè dances with Jennifer Lopez in concert in Capri, the video of the performance

It was the dancer Giuseppe Giofrè who danced Jennifer Lopez on the stage of the concert in Capri on Saturday 30 July. Former winner and professional of Amici, the dancer has been part of the performer team that accompanies the pop star on tour for years.

The fame of Giuseppe Giofrè it is increasingly international. The former winner of Friendsnow professional of the talent show of Canale5, he has conquered world famous pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and numerous others. Dozens of high-sounding names in world pop music who wanted him on stage during their tours and concerts. Her choices that have made Giofrè one of the most famous dancers of Maria De Filippi’s stable. On Saturday 30 July, Giuseppe returned to perform alongside a star. J.Lo. who performed dancing with the famous Italian artist.

The video of Giuseppe Giofrè’s performance with Jennifer Lopez

Dozens of videos shot during Jennifer Lopez’s benefit concert in Capri, videos in which the pop star appears next to Giuseppe. Giofrè who accompanied her on the notes of “Waiting for tonight” and remained on stage as a protagonist even during the execution of the other hits given by J.Lo. to the public during the evening, from “Dance again” to “Set on the floor”.

The stars present in Capri during the concert of J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez performed in a short concert in Capri nn the course of the charity event organized at the Certosa di San Giacomo to raise funds for Unicef. Dozens of other international stars were present. From Ben Affleck, the singer’s new husband, to Leonardo Dicaprio, Spike Lee, Vanessa Hudgnes and Jared Leto. Also present were several Italian artists such as Matilde Gioli and Sangiovanni, the influencer Giulia De Lellis, the entrepreneur Flavio Briatore with his ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci, Diletta Letto, Caterina Balivo and dozens of others. A total of 950 guests attended the gala during which 8 million euros were raised which will be donated to charity.