G31 motorcycle, Tom Cruise movies in 4K, ‘Pokémon’ for Nintendo Switch on sale and Sony headphones at a discount

We finish another month of this 2022 and even if it is the last Friday of July, of course, they cannot miss our Hunting Bargains Mexico with the list of discounts and offers this week.

As a reminder, you can receive more immediate notifications of the content of Xataka Selection on our official Discord server, plus you can also follow us on our Telegram channel so you don’t miss a thing on the site.

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, not long ago we made a guide where we explained the essentials of this store. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Try Amazon Prime free for a month

Technology, the new Mi Band 7 and a JBL speaker





Video games, the Kingdom Hearts collection and Far Cry 6





Super Mario 3D All-Stars – NSW – 944 pesos

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – NSW – 849 pesos

Pokémon Shining Pearl – NSW – 849 pesos

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – NSW – 979 pesos

Presale: TNMT Cowabunga Collection – NSW / PS4 / Xbox – 899 pesos

Toys and collectibles, a pair of Barbie dolls and a “Baby Yoda” figure





Tamashii Nations figure, Goku – 787 pesos

Black Series figure, Gearge Lucas disguised as a Stormtrooper – 753 pesos

GI Joe figure, Storm Shadow – 617 pesos

Barbie Cutie Reveal – Panda / Puppy – 499 pesos

Presale: Funko POP Comic Cover, Wolverine – 649 pesos

Marvel Legends figure, J. Jonah Jameson – 299 pesos

Black Series figure, The Book of Boba Fett – 763 pesos

Disney Pixar Alien Remix, House of Up – 279 pesos

Hasbro The Bounty Collection figure, The Child – 187 pesos

UNO Super Mario card game – 99 pesos

Movies and series, the Teken and Pirates of the Caribbean collection in 4K





Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Blu-ray 4K – 268 pesos

Toy Story 4 – Blu-ray 4K – 269 pesos

Collection of three Teken movies – Blu-ray – 308 pesos

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 320 pesos

I, Tonya – Blu-ray – 49 pesos

Eneba, a Star Wars classic and the latest installment of DOOM

The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico and also in several Latin American countries.





Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – Epic Games – 317 pesos

DOOM Eternal – Steam – 308 pesos

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – Rockstar Games – 180 pesos

Resident Evil 2 – Steam – 232 pesos

Dead Rising 4 – Steam – 109 pesos

Sunset Overdrive – Steam – 62 pesos

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Steam – 22 pesos

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – Steam – 70 pesos

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – Steam – 74 pesos

Iconoclasts – Steam – 18 pesos

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the editorial team.