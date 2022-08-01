From the resounding change of look from Orlando Bloom to Kim Kardashian wearing the trend color: celebrities in a click
Also, Shawn Mendes walks the beach in Malibu with friends and Jennifer Lawrence fights the New York heat with a lot of attitude.
KEEP READING:
The photos of Jujuy Jiménez’s vacations in Europe: beach, relaxation and nights out
The most special gift on Sol 15, the daughter of La Princesita and El Polaco, was given by her boyfriend: what is it about and how much did it cost
Tiago PZK blew up the Movistar Arena in the presentation of his first album, Portales