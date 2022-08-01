From the resounding change of look from Orlando Bloom to Kim Kardashian wearing the trend color: celebrities in a click

Orlando Bloom, muscular looking and with dreadlocks! is currently filming scenes for his new movie “Wizards” in Australia. According to Deadline, he will follow two unlucky beach bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the film (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian enjoys time with her son Saint wearing the color that is already trending around the world: Klein blue

Shawn Mendes enjoys a day at the beach with friends in Santa Monica, after announcing a break from touring to focus on his mental health

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney go to dinner in New York City. Seeking relief from the heat wave, the actress wore a white top paired with a blue skirt and sandals.

Seeking anonymity, Katy Perry put on a chinstrap, sunglasses and a cap and chose a burgundy sports outfit to enjoy an afternoon in the park with her daughter Daisy, in Beverly Hills, without intruders

David Beckham, his daughter Harper and his son Cruz with their partner Tana Holding got on all the rides at the Azur Park amusement park during their vacation in Saint-Tropez

Gigi Hadid relaxes on a yacht with the Beckham family during the holidays in Saint-Tropez

Sofia Carson arrives at Good Morning America in a white pantsuit and platform heels

Dakota Johnson is seen on the set of Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off centered on a clairvoyant mutant named Madame Web. The jacket that Dakota Johnson is wearing here seems to confirm that Johnson will not play the original version of the character in Madame Web, but her replacement, Julia Carpenter.

Rihanna and her partner, ASAP Rocky put their baby down for a bit and went out to dinner in New York. The singer became a mother in May and she is on a break in her career to enjoy her baby

KEEP READING:

The photos of Jujuy Jiménez’s vacations in Europe: beach, relaxation and nights out

The most special gift on Sol 15, the daughter of La Princesita and El Polaco, was given by her boyfriend: what is it about and how much did it cost

Tiago PZK blew up the Movistar Arena in the presentation of his first album, Portales