French Super Cup, PSG success. Nantes 4-0 knocked out – Sport – Football

Tel Aviv, July 31, 2022 – The Paris Saint-Germain start the season by adding a trophy on the bulletin board. Parisians have conquered the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv, against the Nantes, knocked down with a 4-0 round that leaves room for a few questions. A literally male dominated match of Cristophe Galtier, who opens his adventure in the French capital by raising a cup to the sky. For the Psg it is the ninth success of the “Trophée des Champions” in the last ten years: only the Lillelast season, he was able to take this title away from Al-Khelaifi’s club.

Messi and Neymar protagonists

Among the players who have shown themselves the most are Lionel Messi And Neymar. The Argentine opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while the Brazilian scored a cinematic goal from a free kick, during the fifth minute of injury time of the first half. In the recovery Sergio Ramos he signed the 3-0 in the 57th minute and again Neymarwith his personal brace, he finally closed the games on a penalty in the 82nd minute Nantes he almost never managed to worry his rivals, who were literally dominant in every phase of the game, be it offensive or defensive. An excellent debut for Galtierat the dawn of a season that fans expect will bring numerous and prestigious successes.

